Jersey Boys Announces Final West End Performance Oct 16, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas After hitting the high note 1000 times at the Trafalgar Theatre, the original Grammy, Tony, and Olivier award-winning sensation, Jersey Boys, will take its final bow at the Trafalgar Theatre on January 4, 2024, marking a triumphant three-year run in the West End. This musical takes you backstage and into the remarkable life of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and has won more awards than Frankie has hit those sweet-sounding falsettos!

About Jersey Boys

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with the hits of The Four Seasons, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Who are the cast of Jersey Boys?

Leading the cast into its final performances is Luke Suri (Frankie Valli), Karl James Wilson (Nick Massi), Peter Nash (Tommy De Vito) and Declan Egan (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons. They are joined by Joey Cornish (Joe Pesci), Joseph Peters (Bob Crewe), Andy Barke (Gyp De Carlo), Kirsty Whelan (Mary Delgado), Oliver Tester (Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski), Jacob McIntosh (Barry Belson), Gracie Lai (Lorraine) Rosie Needham (Francine). The cast is completed by Danny Knott, Bonnie Page, Olly Manley, Daniel Parkinson, Matthew Lawrence and Pearce Barron.

The creatives of Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

Jersey Boys history

Jersey Boys originally opened on Broadway on 6 November 2005 and ran for more than 11 years. It is the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It ran in London’s West End from 2008 to 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. It has recently completed its third record-breaking UK & Ireland tour which ran until May 2023, having previously played two tours from 2014-2016 and from 2017-2019.

