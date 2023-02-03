Menu
    Jamie Bogyo will join Michael Ball in Aspects of Love

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    It has been announced that Jamie Bogyo, who played Christian in the smash hit West End production Moulin Rouge! is set to play Alex in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s renowned musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre. Bogyo joins Michael Ball, who originated the role himself in 1989 and returns 34 years after having starred in the original West End production, this time to portray the role of George. Aspects of Love explores love in its most imperfect forms - the love that joins people together, tears them apart, leads them into the arms of others and then back to each other. It’s delightfully melodramatic, emotional, filled with beloved classic numbers and is here for a strictly limited season! Don’t miss out, book your Aspects of Love tickets today!

    About Jamie Bogyo & Michael Ball 

    Writer and actor Jamie Bogyo received his degree from Yale University, where he majored in playwriting, and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he obtained three years of acting training. His major breakthrough came from starring in Moulin Rouge! on the West End as Christian. His first play, Safe Space, will be performed in London in 2023.

    Michael Ball is a singer, presenter and actor who made his West End debut in 1985 in Les Miserables and later rose to prominence by starring as Raoul in The Phantom of The Opera. He starred as Alex in Aspects of Love, with the song ‘Love Changes Everything’ (taken from the production) reaching number 2 in the UK. Ball has amassed five #1 UK albums, and is a multi-platinum-selling artist. He has starred in numerous West End favourites such as Hairspray, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He is the winner of two Olivier Awards and has been appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to musical theatre.

    About Aspects of Love 

    Based on David Garnett's novella of the same name, Aspects of Love explores a number of chaotic love affairs over the course of three generations through a group of friends and family members and their various romantic relationships. From a noble Englishman falling in love with a glamorous actress, to a teenager falling in love with her much older cousin (yes, you read that right), Aspects of Love presents a wildly ambitious story about the foolish extremes that the heart will go to and is set to the beat of some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most treasured originals, such as "Love Changes Everything" and "Anything But Lonely,".

    The creatives of Aspects of Love 

    Aspects of Love contains lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart. The new production of the show will be directed by Jonathan Kent (Gypsy, Singin' in the Rain) and produced by Nica Burns (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). 

    Aspects of Love tickets are available now!

    Don’t miss out on the chance to see Michael Ball and Jamie Bogyo in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic Aspects of Love!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

