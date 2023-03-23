Menu
    Interview with We Will Rock You’s Elena Skye

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    In a world where creativity and individuality are prohibited, a powerful corporation reigns supreme, enforcing conformity and banning all forms of music. But there is a rebellion stirring, led by two young rebels determined to restore free thought and self-expression to the people. Inspired by the legendary music of Queen, We Will Rock You The Musical is a powerful celebration of rock 'n' roll, rebellion, and the enduring human spirit. 

    With electrifying performances, iconic hits, and a captivating storyline, this jukebox musical brings to life the power of music to unite people and inspire change, reminding us that even in the darkest of times, hope and heroism can shine through.

    We sat down with We Will Rock You’s Elena Sky, who plays Scaramouche, to delve deeper into what happens behind the scenes! 

    Q&A with Elena Skye 

    1. What has been the most surreal moment of being involved in the show for you?

    Elena: The obvious choice would be performing Bohemian Rhapsody with Brian May, the second choice, however, would be the pandemic putting everything on halt, but then getting to go back after everything that happened to finish what we started. Surreal.

    2. If you could play any other character in the show who would it be and why?

    Elena: I could play any other role I’d probably like a crack at Pop, would be a fun challenge and I’d get to sing a beautiful song.

    3. If you got to add an extra scene for your character what would it be?

    Elena: I’d maybe add a scene just between Scara and Killer Queen where they have a sort of “red table talk”.

    4. What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having dinner with?

    Elena: I recon Scara would have a very enjoyable time having dinner with Damien and Janis from Mean Girls.

    5. Despite the recent weather, we hear it’s spring. What makes you feel like spring is really here?

    Elena: There’s always a change in the smell in the air when spring arrives! Is that just me?

    6. What’s your favourite way to spend a spring day?

    Elena: Walking around town with a friend, grabbing a Bubble tea and chatting our heads off.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

