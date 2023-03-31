Interview with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’s Miles Anthony Daley Mar 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of a woman who overcame tremendous obstacles to become one of the greatest performers of all time. From the head-bangs of ‘Proud Mary’ to the desperate, roaring prowess of ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ this high-energy production brings the life and music of the legendary singer to the stage and is a celebration of Turner's talent and resilience, set against the backdrop of her tumultuous personal life and rise to stardom. We sat down with Miles Anthony Davey, who plays Swing in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Discussing all things TINA and Spring! Here’s what he had to say.

Q&A with Miles Anthony Daley

1. What has been the most surreal moment of being involved in the show for you?

Miles: Having the privilege of performing on Aisha Jawando’s final night as Tina. To be the last person to play Raymond opposite her was a weird moment because in the back of your mind you know this will never happen again. There was a lot of love at The Aldwych that night.

2. If you could play any other character in the show who would it be and why?

Miles: I’d actually love to play Zelma or Ike. They’re both characters who on the surface are the main contributors to the trials of Tina’s life, but they’re also characters who love Tina - even if the love doesn’t show itself in the most positive ways. They’re both complex characters which would be fun to explore.

3. If you got to add an extra scene for your character what would it be?

Miles: A showdown between Ike and Raymond. It would be nice to actually explore the dynamics of their relationship and ultimately see how one prevails over the other.

4. What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having dinner with?

Miles: I think that Raymond would most enjoy having dinner with Alline. She seems like a good time and someone Raymond could get along with.

5. Despite the recent weather, we hear it’s spring. What makes you feel like spring is really here?

Miles: Having breakfast/lunch outside on the porch. The sun is a reminder of the change in season for me.

6. What’s your favourite way to spend a spring day?

Miles: Going to the gym, having brunch, and a chilled walk in the park with a coffee.

