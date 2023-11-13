Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Interview with The Play That Goes Wrong’s Daniel-Check Lucas

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    For his West End debut in The Play That Goes Wrong at London’s Duchess Theatre, Daniel-Check Lucas has found himself playing a character that has a world of responsibility on his shoulders, and as you can imagine, the results are disastrous.

    Daniel plays the almighty Chris Bean, a character who is a Director, Set Designer, Costume Designer, Prop Maker, and everything else for the fictional play The Murder at Haversham Manor, that takes place in The Play That Goes Wrong. To celebrate all things Black Friday, we had a Q&A with the man behind the mayhem. So, let’s dive headfirst into the witty, wild, and wonderfully chaotic world of The Play That Goes Wrong with Daniel-Check Lucas!

    Interview with The Play That Goes Wrong’s Daniel-Check Lucas
    Interview with The Play That Goes Wrong’s Daniel-Check Lucas

    Daniel-Check Lucas Interview 

    1. How do you get yourself ready for the stage?

    Daniel: For this show, I need a good vocal and physical warm-up and a game of pattyball with the company (kind of like volleyball, very fun). Then I try to go into the show ready for anything. Know what you're setting out to do, but don’t take anything for granted and stay open to whatever might come your way that night.

    2. If you weren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play? 

    Daniel: I love playing Chris, who gets to play the Inspector, but I’ve always thought Dennis would be a fun one to try.

    3. What's your favourite autumnal treat?  

    Daniel: I really like autumn as a season. I think the colours are amazing, so I’ll say the leaves turning red, yellow, and orange are my treat.

    4. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday? 

    Daniel: You know we’re so busy with the show I hadn’t even realised it was around the corner. Maybe a new magnifying glass!

    The Play That Goes Wrong Tickets: Book Now!

    From slapstick to side-splitting mishaps, where wrong is oh-so-right, The Play That Goes Wrong is one of Britain’s most beloved comedy farces. This Black Friday, save up to X% with The Play That Goes Wrong tickets in London.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre.

    Black Friday has arrived at London Theatre Direct

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Are you looking to catch your favourite stories without breaking the bank? Then you're in luck! The ticket event ... Read more

    Sheridan Smith to star in Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Nobody does entertainment quite like Sheridan Smith! It has just been announced that the multi-faceted British legend... Read more

    Text: Sister Act: A divine musical comedy returns to London. Dominion Theatre from March 2024. Beverley Knight & Ruth Jones 15 March - 8 June. Alexandra Burke 10 Jun - 31 August. Image: Beverley Knight and Ruth Jones in Nun costume.

    Ruth Jones to star as Mother Superior in Sister Act

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Oh, what’s occurring? It’s only the legendary Ruth Jones set to star as the leader of the convent, Mother... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies