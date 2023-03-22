Interview with Back To The Future’s Jordan Benjamin Mar 22, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Step into the DeLorean time machine and visit Back to The Future! The story follows Marty McFly, a teenage boy who with the aid of an eccentric inventor, travels back to the 1950s to save his own future. This musical adaption captures the essence and imagination of the original smash-hit film. With its soaring soundtrack and stunning cast, Back to The Future takes you to the heart of Hill Valley, where the art of science and a little bit of luck make anything possible! Ahead of all things spring here at London Theatre Direct, we had the pleasure of catching up with Jordan Benjamin, who portrays Goldie Wilson in this timeless classic. Here’s what he had to say!

1. What has been the most surreal moment of being involved in the show for you?

Jordan: Definitely performing at Magic at the Musicals at the Royal Albert Hall! I couldn’t believe my ears when I got the call, and even though I tried to play it cool I couldn’t contain my excitement and raced to tell my parents who jumped around celebrating with me. I kept asking myself “How did we get here?”, from a kid from Leytonstone with a dream to performing solo at the Royal Albert Hall, it didn’t feel real.

2. If you could play any other character in the show who would it be and why?

Jordan: I would 100% want to play Doc because it looks like so much fun, and a fantastic excuse to just let out the inner weirdo inside me.

3. If you got to add an extra scene for your character what would it be?

Jordan: I’d want to let the audience further into Goldie’s world, so I would add a scene after ‘Gotta Start Somewhere’, Goldie goes home to tell his mum he’s going to become Mayor, and his mum replies with “How is a Black Man gonna be Mayor?” Further reinforcing Lou’s earlier point, but said from a place of love as she doesn’t want her son to chase a dream he can never catch; followed by a slower ‘Gotta Start Somewhere’ reprise.

4. What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having dinner with?

Jordan: Goldie and Marvin are very different, but they would both probably want to have dinner with Tina Turner. Goldie because he wants to know how she became such a boss and if she has any tips for him, and Marvin because he really wants her number.

5. Despite the recent weather, we hear it’s spring. What makes you feel like spring is really here?

Jordan: When trees stop looking like overgrown sticks, when London begins to get more vibrant and colourful rather than just grey and when fashion isn’t being restricted by winter clothing and people genuinely look happier.

6. What’s your favourite way to spend a spring day?

Jordan: I love playing sports, so I’d go out and play football with some friends, go for a really long walk, go for a coffee outside and chat with friends after a show. Go out with the cast and have a great time not worrying about standing outside; honestly, anything to do with the outside is perfect.

