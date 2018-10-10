Menu
    Initial Casting Announced for Notre Dame de Paris

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    The original French production of Notre Dame de Paris is returning to London and has just made an initial casting announcement. It is reported that the current principal cast members of the current world tour will be performing in the run at the London Coliseum in January 2019.

    Pictured: Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo and Hiba Tawaji as Esmerelda on tour in Notre Dame de Paris.

    Based on Victor Hugo’s sweeping classic the production with be performed in the original French and shown with English surtitles. The production is accompanied by a live orchestra. The London Coliseum run of Notre Dame de Paris is extremely limited, from 23-27 January with only 7 performances.

    Heading up the cast are Angelo Del Vecchio starring as the hunchbacked bell-ringer Quasimodo. Starring opposite will be Hib Tawaji as the alluring gipsy woman Esmerelda. Daniel Lavoie plays Frollo with Richard Charest as Gringoire. Alyzee Lalande and Idesse both portray Fleur de Lys. Martin Giroux is set to play Phoebus with Jay as Clopin.

    Notre Dame de Paris tickets are currently available for the extrememly limited 7 show run at the London Coliseum. Book Notre Dame de Paris tickets now to guarantee your seat to this classic story.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

