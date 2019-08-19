Ian McKellen performs on stage in Les Miserables Aug 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali For one performance only, the legend with 50 years of acting under his belt, Sir Ian McKellen took to the stage for a special appearance in Les Miserables. The iconic show is currently touring the UK as well as being on stage at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre in a special all-star concert production. McKellen played a character called Hugo Victor for just one night on the touring production whilst it was on its Newcastle leg of the run.

Sir Ian McKellen’s special performance in Les Miserables

It was in Newcastle on the touring production of Les Miserables that this wonderous surprise occurred. The star took to the stage in full costume and played a character by the name of Hugo Victor. His costume saw him sport an eyepatch but of course, there is no disguising this iconic actor. Similar to Judi Dench who made a special one-time appearance in the show 15 years ago, McKellen too appeared on the barricades. He performed a rendition of ‘One Day More’ which the actor had expressed to the touring cast that he really wanted to sing!

Sometimes you get lucky and get to see a star in one of the most prolific musicals there is and sometimes you book tickets for Les Miserables: The All-Star Staged Concert and get to see numerous stars including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas. The concert edition will play at the Gielgud Theatre until 20 November before the classic production opens back up in its original home at the newly renamed Sondheim Theatre (previously Queen’s Theatre).

If you desperately want to see Ian McKellen on stage, and who doesn’t want to see the legend live on stage?, then you’re in luck! Tickets for Ian McKellen On Stage are still available but hurry as this limited engagement at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre is bound to sell out soon! This is an incredible chance to see one of the world’s greatest living actors in a special one-man show whilst he celebrates his 80th birthday by fundraising for the arts. He knows his Shakespeare, Chekov and Becket, as well as having played some of the biggest characters in pop culture history. Maybe he’ll even perform ‘One Day More’ from Les Miserables. It’s truly going to be an unmissable West End show so be sure to book now to secure your tickets.

Of course, Les Miserables is the longest-running musical in the West End, but now you can see a special production, The All-Star Staged Concert for a limited run only! Not to mention that it will be returning to its full production at the Sondheim Theatre from 18 December 2019! As well as getting your Les Miserables tickets you’re probably wanting to see the legend that is McKellen on stage, so be sure to book your Ian McKellen On Stage tickets too for your chance to see this phenomenal actor.

