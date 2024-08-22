I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical confirms West End transfer!

Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out ski season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, the gwynspirational true story: I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical, is crashing into the West End!

The madcap musical started life at The Turbine Theatre, before it packed up its pink jumpsuit and took the ski lift to the biggest arts festival in the world. The Paltrow parody was hailed ‘the pick of the fringe’ during its residency at the festival, and received a host of 5-star reviews from critics and fans alike. If you missed it when it was last in the capital, now's your chance to rectify that mistake - the show will play at the Criterion Theatre for a strictly limited run from 11 September 2024.