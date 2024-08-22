Menu
    I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical confirms West End transfer!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out ski season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, the gwynspirational true story: I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical, is crashing into the West End! 

    The madcap musical started life at The Turbine Theatre, before it packed up its pink jumpsuit and took the ski lift to the biggest arts festival in the world. The Paltrow parody was hailed ‘the pick of the fringe’ during its residency at the festival, and received a host of 5-star reviews from critics and fans alike. If you missed it when it was last in the capital, now's your chance to rectify that mistake - the show will play at the Criterion Theatre for a strictly limited run from 11 September 2024.

    Starring Diana Vickers (Dial M for Murder) as Gwyneth Paltrow, two worlds collide (literally) when a beautiful A-Lister fights for justice. Retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, sues the Shakespeare in Love star when she ploughed into him. Packed full of iconic moments, including those questions about Taylor Swift, and the now famous whisper of 'I wish you well' – this is a fast-paced parody that sounds as good as Gwyneth's candle smells. Throw in some jade eggs and future classics such as 'Do You Know Taylor?' and 'I'm Gwynnocent', and you have yourself a hilarious musical bursting with heart. 

    Book I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical tickets now!

    You've been summoned to the campest case in history. Ski you in court! 

