Hit show Waitress extends its West End run for the fourth time! Sep 23, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The diner will continue to serve pie in the West End as the show announces its fourth extension! Over on Broadway, the pie-tacular comedy has been running at the Brook Atkinson Theater since March 2016 and its hugely successful, Tony-nominated run will come to an end on 5 January 2020. However, here in London, the masterPIEce that features music and lyrics from the incredible Sara Bareilles, the pie show lives on. Tickets for Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre are now booking until 28 March 2020!

Waitress extends West End run at Adelphi Theatre

The journey of Waitress so far

It’s amazing what baking can do and it’s amazing what this show can do. The longest-running show in Broadway’s Brook Atkinson Theater, having premiered in March 2016. Upon the production opening, it received a flurry of awards, including four Outer Critics’ Circle Awards as well as being nominated for four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and two Drama League Awards. Waitress opened in the West End this year at London’s Adelphi Theatre, with performances starting in February 2019. The show is currently touring the US and Canada. It has also been announced that Waitress will premiere in Australia next year at the Sydney Lyric Theatre as well as a production in Holland. In 2021, a production will open in Japan. Read here to see what I think is the secret ingredient to Waitress’ success.

At the core of the show is the all-female-led creative team, the first of its kind, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The current West End Waitress cast

Starring in this wonderful, heartfelt comedy is Lucie Jones as Jenna, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe. Completing the cast is Kelly Agbowu, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Michael Hamway, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby and Mark Willshire.

The recent addition to the diner, Joe Sugg, will be co-hosting the next Waitress cast album karaoke night, with Marisha Wallace. Read here to see how Waitress Karaoke works.

What is Waitress about?

She’s a waitress. She’s a pie maker. She’s also a wife and unexpected mother-to-be. Jenna Hunterson works at a diner and whilst the everyday routine might seem a little monotonous to others, she revels in baking and serving her worries away. However, Jenna’s life is turned upside down when she finds out she’s pregnant with her abusive, no-good husband’s baby. Just when she thinks things can’t get any worse, her long-term doctor has retired and there is a new doctor on staff. Dr Pomatter is a nice guy but a bad idea makes her situation more complicated. Can Jenna bake her way out of this mess and find happiness?

Extended West End run Waitress tickets on sale now!

Tickets for Waitress’ extended West End run are now available to book. The critically and publicly acclaimed show is now booking until 28 March 2020 at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre. Don’t miss out on the cinnamon-scented show that will have you laughing with both heartache and hysterics.

🎫 Book your London Waitress tickets here.