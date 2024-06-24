Menu
    Hercules is heading to the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It’s not a myth! More than two and a half decades since the animated Disney musical, everyone’s favourite demi-god is flexing his, rather sizable, muscles once again! Making the leap from screen to stage (we all know that he can go the distance) Hercules will be landing in London’s West End shortly. Written by Tony award winners Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and featuring new songs from the composers of the classic cartoon, Alan Menken and David Zippel, you may not be a damsel, but you’ll be in distress if you miss your chance to see this magical musical! Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know when tickets become available.

    History of Hercules

    The cheeky, Greeky MUSE-ical follows Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera, who is kidnapped as a baby and turned mortal by Hades, the god of the underworld.

    Despite growing up on Earth as a mortal, Hercules retains his superhuman strength, and is determined to use this to return to Mount Olympus and reclaim his place among the gods. However, whilst striving to prove his worth, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and realises that what actually makes him happy, might not be infinite power and immortality after all. Facing various herculean challenges, the wannabe hero battles mythical creatures and the voices inside his head, as he learns about the true meaning of heroism, friendship, and love.

    Featuring all the timeless tunes from the original Disney film, including ‘Go The Distance,’ ‘Zero to Hero,’ and ‘I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),’ the mythical musical is a divenly funny story with a pure heart.

    The show is going the distance!

    Following the huge success at the Public Theater (hundreds of thousands of people competed via lottery for the few seats available), the show, much like the titular character, quickly went from strength to strength, performing a sold out run at the Paper Mill Playhouse before crossing seas for its European premiere in Germany. Now, four years since the first performance, Hercules will be staking its claim in London’s West End! The bodybuilding boy wonder will open at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane next year following Frozen the Musical's final performance this Autumn. 

