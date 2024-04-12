Heathers the Musical to return to the West End Apr 12, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Well f me gently with a chainsaw, Heathers the Musical will be returning to the West End next month! How very! The award-winning musical will open from 22 May 2024 for a strictly limited six-week run at @sohoplace. London theatregoers will go corn nuts to get their hands on tickets, so make sure you get yours when they become available next Monday (15 April 2024).

It’s time for a history lesson!

Cast your minds back to 2018; Prince Harry and Meghan got hitched, the Beast from the East ravaged the UK, and Heathers had two sell-out seasons in London! The wickedly funny show launched at the off-West End The Other Palace, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. The production won the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical a year later, and then embarked on two record-breaking national tours.

What is Heathers the Musical about?

Everybody knows that high school sucks, but at Westerberg High it can be a killer!

Popularity is a matter of life and death, in these cruel corridors, something former nobody, Veronica Sawyer, knows only too well. So, when she unexpectedly gets the chance to join the notorious Heathers, she jumps at the chance. She’s finally got everything she dreamed about, that is until the mysterious and rebellious new boy JD joins the school and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being somebody.

Heather the Musical tickets are available soon!

Heathers makes its highly anticipated return to the West End next month, and everyone who is anyone is going to be there. Mark Monday 15th April 2024 in your diary and get your tickets as soon as they go on sale.