Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Heathers the Musical to return to the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Well f me gently with a chainsaw, Heathers the Musical will be returning to the West End next month! How very!

    The award-winning musical will open from 22 May 2024 for a strictly limited six-week run at @sohoplace. London theatregoers will go corn nuts to get their hands on tickets, so make sure you get yours when they become available next Monday (15 April 2024).

    It’s time for a history lesson!

    Cast your minds back to 2018; Prince Harry and Meghan got hitched, the Beast from the East ravaged the UK, and Heathers had two sell-out seasons in London! The wickedly funny show launched at the off-West End The Other Palace, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. The production won the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical a year later, and then embarked on two record-breaking national tours.

    What is Heathers the Musical about?

    Everybody knows that high school sucks, but at Westerberg High it can be a killer!

    Popularity is a matter of life and death, in these cruel corridors, something former nobody, Veronica Sawyer, knows only too well. So, when she unexpectedly gets the chance to join the notorious Heathers, she jumps at the chance. She’s finally got everything she dreamed about, that is until the mysterious and rebellious new boy JD joins the school and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being somebody.

    Heather the Musical tickets are available soon!

    Heathers makes its highly anticipated return to the West End next month, and everyone who is anyone is going to be there. Mark Monday 15th April 2024 in your diary and get your tickets as soon as they go on sale.

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Kiss Me, Kate announce full cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    What does a former Time Lord, a gravity defying Tony award winner, and an ex-ogre have in common?  They’re... Read more

    Mamma Mia! London March 2024 25th Creative

    MAMMA MIA! announces West End extension

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    On Saturday 6 April 2024, MAMMA MIA! became only the third West End musical in history to reach its silver jubil... Read more

    Phil Dunster and Zizi Strallen to lead Oklahoma's celebration concert

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! will be riding into the West End to celebrate its 80th anniversary, ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies