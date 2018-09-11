Heathers the Musical Sep 11, 2018 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Heathers the Musical is like The Breakfast Club gone wrong. You’ve got a bunch of seventeen-year-old kids who are all “damaged”, some more than others, but these kids aren’t going to sit around and talk about their feelings. In Westerberg High you have all the stereotypical cliques you’d expect; losers, geeks, jocks and the 80s equivalent (the originals) of the Mean Girls’ plastics, the Heathers.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is perfectly cast as protagonist, Veronica Sawyer, leading us through the production with “Dear diary” style soliloquies. Her powerhouse voice is certainly at home as star of the show, but she isn’t the only one that boasts a dazzling talent, the entire cast shine together and individually. Carrie plays Veronica as very likeable, ensuring the audience connects with her; we’re all seventeen at some point.

High school is generally hard for anyone who isn’t a jock or a Heather, so Veronica takes an “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach. That is until JD shows up, played by the dashing Jamie Muscato, and lead her somewhat astray. Heathers is a brilliantly thrilling story that has been transformed into an all new musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket (well mostly) with new songs and new scenes, making it a must see for any fan. Andy Fickman has directed this production to maximise all its glory and makes sure that it hits the West End with a bang (quite literally).

The songs in this musical are almost too big for the stage, as they blow the place away (pun intended), the cast don’t hold back in song and dance, the choreography is just mesmerising and sassy to boot, thanks to Gary Lloyd. It’s certainly a show with a darker element but all shown through the colours of the 80s and with humour; quite the rose-tinted glasses.

This production has been stirring up excitement in the theatre world, during it’s first run at The Other Palace, and now it’s transferred to Theatre Royal Haymarket, the excitement has certainly just exploded (I’m sorry, repeat pun). If musicals are your thing, then this is for you. If you’re a fan of Carrie Hope Fletcher, then this is for you… you get the gist, right? This musical has something for everyone, theatre lover or not, we can all relate. We are all seventeen at some point and we all want to see the world as beautiful. Trust me, you’ll want to get tickets quick as this transferred run is even more popular than the first and tickets are going fast. This is one high school you’ll want to last forever.

Book your Heathers the Musical tickets now for the Theatre Royal Haymarket run which is scheduled to end 24 November.