    Say Hi to the Heathers The Musical characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Greetings and salutations. Let us introduce you to the original mean girls, plus all the other Heathers The Musical characters. Based on the 1989 film, Heathers tells the story of Veronica Sawyer’s hellish school experience. When she meets bad boy J.D, she realises the popular girls and her new besties are more like frenemies, and soon tries to put them in their place and wreak revenge.

    Who are the main Heathers The Musical characters?

    Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical adaptation of the classic movie has breathed new life into the Heathers. Let’s discover more about them and all the other characters in Heathers The Musical.

    Veronica Sawyer

    Our lead and honorary Heather is Veronica. Not wanting to be bullied by the jocks and popular kids, Veronica abandons her true friends and finds solace in the social hierarchy as the tag-along pal of the top clique - the Heathers. As she becomes more bitter and starts resenting the elitist gang, Veronica is inspired to seek revenge on the abusive classmates after meeting the school’s newcomer, J.D. and starting a toxic relationship with him. As our main protagonist, Veronica has some of the biggest Heather The Musical songs, including 'Beautiful', 'Prom or Hell', and 'Dead Girl Walking'.

    Jason 'J.D.' Dean

    Transfer student J.D. doesn’t have a good home life. So, when the opportunity to befriend the vulnerable Veronica arises, he grabs it with both hands. After a series of events leads to her dramatic exit from the Heathers, he provides comfort and support. Leaning into her vulnerability, he helps Veronica punish the Heathers resulting in their untimely demise. In a plot to hide their actions, J.D. ropes his new partner in crime into writing suicide notes which humanises the Heathers and jocks who have tormented everyone for so long.

    Heather Chandler

    The lady in red, Heather Chandler is the most powerful Heather. Firmly at the top of the social food chain, Heather C is the queen of Westerberg High. Described as a “mythic bitch,” she takes advantage of her power and status, forcing others - including Veronica - to do her bidding, which can, and will, humiliate those involved.

    Heather Duke

    Petty and insecure, Heather Duke is second-in-charge. Always nipping at Heather C’s heels, Heather D longs to have her power and status. When the opportunity to ascend arises, she jumps at the chance to become lead Heather, proving that Heather C wasn’t as bad as she could have been.

    Heather McNamara

    The kindest and gentlest of the Heathers is Heather M. She does what she’s told to make others happy. Though she does partake in tormenting the rest of the Heather The Musical characters, she’s not an instigator, and falls victim to her status.

    Martha Dunnstock

    The target of ridicule, Martha is mocked by the Heathers and jocks alike. Veronica’s former best friend is bullied relentlessly by the popular kids, and their actions towards her are the catalyst for Veronica’s departure from the group.

    Ram Sweeney and Kurt Kelly

    Ram Sweeney and Kurt Kelly are the tyrannical jocks. Physically intimidating, the pair assert their aggression on J.D. - an action they’ll later regret.

    What do the colours mean for the Heather The Musical characters?

    Blue

    Our protagonist Veronica is always in blue. Blue is a calming colour associated with intelligence. We’re meant to trust Veronica despite her questionable actions.

    Red

    Power, destruction and blood. In the show, Red symbolises dominance and leadership. It’s initially worn by Heather C before she dies, and the colour is inherited by the next-in-line Heather, Heather Duke. Red is also the colour of the jock’s letterman jackets.

    Green

    The saying is true, Heather Duke is green with envy. Jealous of Heather C and her social standing, Heather Duke is second-in-command and eager to take pole position. 

    Yellow

    Meek and weak, Heather McNamara is the kindest and least confrontational Heather, which is why she wears yellow. Though she does participate in hazing, she doesn’t want to rock the boat and make sure her friends are happy with her.

    Black

    Dark and mysterious, J.D. is always cloaked in black. From toxic behaviour towards Veronica, to murdering classmates and trying to blow up the school, J.D.'s character is shrouded by death and evil deeds. 

    Where can I see Heathers The Musical?

    Heathers The Musical has just ended its West End run. It played at @sohoplace for a limited run until July 2024, but who knows when class may be back in session in the capital? The killer musical is currently on tour around the UK. 

    By Carly Clements-Yu

