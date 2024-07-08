Say Hi to the Heathers The Musical characters

Greetings and salutations. Let us introduce you to the original mean girls, plus all the other Heathers The Musical characters. Based on the 1989 film, Heathers tells the story of Veronica Sawyer’s hellish school experience. When she meets bad boy J.D, she realises the popular girls and her new besties are more like frenemies, and soon tries to put them in their place and wreak revenge.

Who are the main Heathers The Musical characters?

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical adaptation of the classic movie has breathed new life into the Heathers. Let’s discover more about them and all the other characters in Heathers The Musical.

Veronica Sawyer

Our lead and honorary Heather is Veronica. Not wanting to be bullied by the jocks and popular kids, Veronica abandons her true friends and finds solace in the social hierarchy as the tag-along pal of the top clique - the Heathers. As she becomes more bitter and starts resenting the elitist gang, Veronica is inspired to seek revenge on the abusive classmates after meeting the school’s newcomer, J.D. and starting a toxic relationship with him. As our main protagonist, Veronica has some of the biggest Heather The Musical songs, including 'Beautiful', 'Prom or Hell', and 'Dead Girl Walking'.

Jason 'J.D.' Dean

Transfer student J.D. doesn’t have a good home life. So, when the opportunity to befriend the vulnerable Veronica arises, he grabs it with both hands. After a series of events leads to her dramatic exit from the Heathers, he provides comfort and support. Leaning into her vulnerability, he helps Veronica punish the Heathers resulting in their untimely demise. In a plot to hide their actions, J.D. ropes his new partner in crime into writing suicide notes which humanises the Heathers and jocks who have tormented everyone for so long.

Heather Chandler

The lady in red, Heather Chandler is the most powerful Heather. Firmly at the top of the social food chain, Heather C is the queen of Westerberg High. Described as a “mythic bitch,” she takes advantage of her power and status, forcing others - including Veronica - to do her bidding, which can, and will, humiliate those involved.

Heather Duke

Petty and insecure, Heather Duke is second-in-charge. Always nipping at Heather C’s heels, Heather D longs to have her power and status. When the opportunity to ascend arises, she jumps at the chance to become lead Heather, proving that Heather C wasn’t as bad as she could have been.

Heather McNamara

The kindest and gentlest of the Heathers is Heather M. She does what she’s told to make others happy. Though she does partake in tormenting the rest of the Heather The Musical characters, she’s not an instigator, and falls victim to her status.

Martha Dunnstock

The target of ridicule, Martha is mocked by the Heathers and jocks alike. Veronica’s former best friend is bullied relentlessly by the popular kids, and their actions towards her are the catalyst for Veronica’s departure from the group.

Ram Sweeney and Kurt Kelly

Ram Sweeney and Kurt Kelly are the tyrannical jocks. Physically intimidating, the pair assert their aggression on J.D. - an action they’ll later regret.