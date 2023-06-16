Happy Hour Has Been Extended, And New Patrons Will Be Propping Up The Bar! Jun 16, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride A host of new faces will be propping up the bar at Britain’s best boozer, as The Choir of Man welcomes a host of new regulars! You’ll have longer to get acquainted with these new patrons, as Happy Hour has been extended! The tuneful taphouse will be taking bookings until 18 February 2024, but don’t wait until last orders, get your tickets now before the bell rings!

The cast of The Choir of Man

Joining the Olivier award nominated feel-good show will be Adam Bayjou (The Choir of Man –US Tour) as ‘The Hard Man’, Michele Maria Benvenuto (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line), as ‘The Maestro’, Andrew J Carter (The Choir of Man – Edinburgh Fringe, Australia, US Tour) as ‘The Pub Bore’, Ben Goffe (Snow White at the London Palladium) as ‘The Handyman’, Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell) as ‘The Romantic’, Michael Hamway (Waitress) as ‘The Poet’, Mark Irwin (The Choir of Man – Korea, US Tour and European Tour) as ‘The Barman’, Tom Miles (The Choir of Man) as ‘The Beast’. Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap), James Hudson (Choir of Man – Sydney Opera House, European, Australian & USA Tour), Peter Lawrence, who originated the role of The Beast at the Edinburgh Fringe, and Niall Woodson making his West End debut.

What is The Choir of Man about?

Grab a stool and prepare for an unforgettable night of foot-stomping entertainment, as The Hard Man, The Maestro, The Pub Bore, The Handyman, The Romantic, The Poet, The Barman, and The Beast regale you with tall tales, and higher notes.

With more songs than a sticky karaoke songbook, including hits from international superstars Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry, this pub has something to suit everyone’s taste. A joyous celebration highlighting the importance of community and friendship, this punchy 90-minute musical will have you singing all the way home (we can only apologies to other train passengers…)

Creatives of The Choir of Man

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations from Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Hollie Cassar serves as musical director and associate musical supervisor.

The on-stage band has Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

Book your tickets for The Choir of Man today.

Reserve your space at the bar before last orders, book your tickets to The Choir of Man today. Cheers!