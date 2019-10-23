Hannah Tointon cast in the West End’s Waitress Oct 23, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Nov 7, 2019) Cast changes seem to occur as often as Jenna invents a new pie with Waitress in the West End. So, once again, we have more cast change news for you! Aprons will be passed over, mixed bouquets taken over and some stays at the diner have been extended. Hannah Tointon has been announced to join the Waitress cast in the role of Dawn which will, of course, see Laura Baldwin have her final performance in the beloved red glasses sooner than we would have hoped. Read below for the sugar, butter, cast change details…

Hannah Tointon to join West End cast of Waitress

Hannah Tointon is cast as Dawn

Hannah Tointon will take over the role of Dawn from Laura Baldwin in December. Laura Baldwin will be hanging up the apron at the end of November; her final performance will be 30 November. Tointon will have her first performance on 2 December. Hannah Tointon is popularly known for her TV roles such as Hollyoaks, The Inbetweeners and Mr Selfridge.

Joe Sugg will also leave the company on 30 November. Casting for the role of Ogie is yet to be announced.

The West End Waitress cast

It has been announced that Lucie Jones will extend her role as Jenna in Waitress until 25 January 2020. The company is made up of Laura Baldwin as Dawn (until 30 November), Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Joe Sugg as Ogie (until 30 November), Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe and Stephen Leask as Cal.

What is Waitress about?

Waitress is a romantic comedy set in a diner. Your leading ladies are all waitresses and, on the surface, lead a pretty monotonous life; serving up pie and washing down tables. But like the deep-dish pies they serve, there’s a lot more to them. Jenna Hunterson is trapped by an abusive husband, a man who can’t love, and coming to work is the best part of her day. Inventing new pies, baking and serving her worries away. However, when she finds herself unexpectedly pregnant, she finds her life turning (pineapple) upside down (pie). Can Jenna continue to bake her worries away? Or will her bad ideas catch up with her?

Waitress tickets are currently booking until 28 March 2020 at London's Adelphi Theatre. Book now for a slice of heaven pie!

Waitress The Musical supports Breast Cancer Now

In other Waitress news... On 18 October, the cast of the sugary sweet musical changed their blue character uniforms to pink for Wear It Pink Day 2019 in support of Breast Cancer Now and the Adelphi Theatre ended up raising £1,260.75 in collections at the venue. Charity organisation Breast Cancer Now provides funding for breast cancer research and life support for breast cancer victims.