    Everything you need to know about the Hamilton songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Lin Manuel Miranda changed musical theatre forever when his groundbreaking rapthrough show, Hamilton, hit the Broadway stage. Since then, it’s become a global phenomenon.

    There are 46 Hamilton songs in total. So, learn more about them with our breakdown so you can stay ahead of the game when you’re in the room where the musical happens… the Victoria Palace Theatre

    All of the Hamilton songs in order

    Hamilton Act One songs

    Alexander Hamilton 

    Performed by Aaron Burr and the rest of the supporting cast, Alexander Hamilton tells us the early history of the title character. When we meet the man himself, we hear of his ambition and determination to make a name for himself.

    The song was originally part of the Hamilton Mixtape project, which evolved into the Hamilton musical we know today. In 2009, Lin Manuel Miranda performed the first iteration at a poetry jam at the White House. In 2016, Miranda and the original Broadway Cast performed Alexander Hamilton and other Hamilton songs at the White House once again. This time, the world knew both their names. 

    Aaron Burr, Sir

    When Alexander Hamilton arrives in New York, he meets Aaron Burr and tries to make a kinship with him. This is the first of the Hamilton songs that show the stark difference between Hamilton and Burr’s approach to life and politics. We also meet the group of young, brash soldiers who will become Hamilton’s buddies in arms. 

    My Shot

    The ferocious song is the first time we hear about Hamilton’s confidence, drive and plans from the man himself. The ambitious and, in some ways, naive student aligns his ideals with his friends, and they begin their journey to the revolution.

    It’s the first time we see the overly confident Hamilton as vulnerable, thanks to a quick aside towards the end of the song.

    The Story of Tonight 

    Firmly part of the group, Hamilton, Lafayette, Mulligan and Laurens drink to their freedom and the start of the impending war. 

    The Schuyler Sisters

    Harmonious. The best way to describe the Schuyler Sisters song and the sibling trio.  As each sister is introduced, we learn that they are intelligent, vivacious, savvy, and excited about their prospects. We also learn that soldiers and young men are seeking them out thanks to their wealth and position in society. 

    Farmer Refuted

    When a farmer comes and disputes with Hamilton and his friends, Hamilton unleashes his sharp tongue to break down the farmer’s message and ideas.

    You’ll Be Back

    Performed by King George III, You’ll Be Back has a completely different style and tone from other Hamilton songs. Dismayed at the impending American War of Independence, the King threatens the rebels with violence and suffering, believing they’ll regret their actions with time.

    Right-Hand Man

    As the American Revolutionary War kicks off, Hamilton has his eyes set on a position of command in the Continental Army. Knowing he needs the approval of General George Washington, Hamilton attempts to prove his worth. While Hamilton speaks with his actions and impresses Washington, Burr attempts to charm the leader but is rebuffed.  It’s the first time we meet the larger-than-life George Washington and he imposes his presence, leadership, and humanity.

    A Winter’s Ball 

    Burr’s bitterness and jealousy grow as Hamilton’s career in the army progresses. But as a distraction, the men are excited about a ball and the prospect of meeting the eligible ladies in society.

    Helpless

    When the middle Schuyler sister, Eliza, meets Alexander Hamilton, she instantly falls in love. Helpless covers their brief dating history before they get married. During the song, we hear references to 1990s and early 2000s R&B songs, as well as a hint that Angelica may have feelings for Alexander. 

    Satisfied

    At Alexander and Eliza’s wedding, the eldest sister, Angelica, makes a toast to the loving couple. But while she celebrates their union on the surface, she reflects on the affection she feels for the groom. Knowing her familial obligations, she sacrifices her feelings in favour of Eliza’s. 

    The Story of Tonight (Reprise)

    At Hamilton’s wedding, his friends celebrate his marriage and Alexander’s new status in life and society. We also see the way Burr is viewed by his peers. While the group mocks Burr, Hamilton is supportive and friendly.

    Wait For It

    While Hamilton's tenacity is proving successful, Burr decides to take a different tact and play the long game. Obsessed with control and doing things properly, he decides to wait for his opportunity. 

    Stay Alive

    As the war progresses and resources are dwindling, morale is low. Washington and Hamilton plan to move the effort forward. All the while, Washington prevents Hamilton from going into battle, favouring others who turn out to be weaker options.

    Ten Duel Commandments 

    When Hamilton is ordered not to address false allegations made against Washington, Laurens steps up to challenge Charles Lee. They enter a duel, and we hear a set of unspoken rules. These rules are repeated in several Hamilton songs throughout the show. 

    Meet Me Inside

    When Lee is shot, Washington confronts Hamilton for his defiance. The pair comes to blows, which results in Hamilton being sent home.

    That Would Be Enough

    When Alexander arrives home, he discovers why Washington prevented him from entering harm's way. Eliza is expecting their first child.

    Guns and Ships

    One of the most challenging songs to perform in musical theatre, Guns and Ships is a speed rap performed in a French accent. Originated by and written with speed rapper Daveed Diggs in mind, the explosive song details the desperate efforts made by the Americans with the support of Marquis de Lafayette. With victory in sight, Washington asks Hamilton to return and lead the troops into battle. 

    History Has Its Eyes On You

    Reflecting on his past mistakes, Washington helps Hamilton realise there’s more to their actions than the moment. Everything they do on the battlefield will be recorded in the history books, and they can’t control that narrative. 

    Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)

    In the battle that changed American history forever, Hamilton and Lafayette utter one of the most famous lyrics of all the Hamilton songs, “Immigrants, we get the job done.” 

    With his pregnant wife waiting at home and victory within their grasp, we hear the plans to win the battle of Yorktown.

    The grand ensemble song is an adrenaline-pumping number that brings a new era to America and the show. 

    What Comes Next?

    After the Americans defeat the British, we hear King George III’s reaction.

    Dear Theodosia

    As Burr and Hamilton welcome their respective children into the world, the pair vow to provide a better world and life for them.

    Non-Stop

    As Hamilton and Burr’s lives continue in parallel, we once again see the differences between them. While Hamilton’s brash and confident manner sees him excel, Burr’s proper approach leaves him in Hamilton’s shadow. 

    While Burr is cautious and afraid, Hamilton’s rewarded and made the Secretary of the Treasury.

    Throughout the song, we hear of the growing friction between Hamilton and his friends and family.

    Hamilton Act Two songs

    What’d I Miss

    When Act II opens, we meet Thomas Jefferson, who has been abroad during the war. During the lively jive number, we’re updated on what’s been happening in America and Europe. Thomas Jefferson is played by the same actor as Lafayette.

    Cabinet Battle #1

    As the Cabinet is established and proposals are made, Jefferson and Hamilton are at odds with the pair becoming rivals.

    Take A Break

    While Hamilton works tirelessly, Eliza and Angelica beg him to join them and the children for the summer. Once again, Hamilton chooses work over his family. We hear an ominous echo of the Ten Duel Commandments while Alexander gets to know his growing son, Philip (played by the same actor as Laurens).

    Say No To This

    While Hamilton’s family is away Upstate, he’s approached by a woman named Maria Reynolds, who asks for help and makes a proposition he struggles to resist.

    The Room Where It Happens 

    As Hamilton’s position goes from strength to strength, Burr’s jealousy increases. When meetings are held behind closed doors, Burr is shut out and desperately wants to be in the room where it happens.

    Schuyler Defeated

    Hamilton’s father-in-law loses his position in the Senate to Aaron Burr. It once again proves Burr is underhanded and cowardly, further distancing the two main characters.

    Cabinet Battle #2

    The second instalment of the Cabinet Battle songs sees Jefferson and Hamilton at odds again. This time, over the French Revolution. 

    Washington On Your Side

    Hamilton’s favour doesn’t go unnoticed by Burr, Jefferson and Madison. Realising President Washington will always be on Hamilton’s side, they devise a plan to displace him. 

    One Last Time 

    When he decides to step down from his presidency, Washington asks Hamilton to write a final address. Despite the issues still facing the country, Washington is ready to retire and live away from the public eye.

    I Know Him

    When John Adams is elected to replace Washington, King George III questions their methods and presidential selection. 

    The Adams Administration 

    When Hamilton criticises the new president, he’s removed from office.

    We Know

    While Hamilton is down, Burr, Madison and Jefferson confront him about Reynolds’s blackmail and accuse him of using government funds.

    Hurricane

    Caught up in the first political sex scandal, Alexander reflects on his life and how writing has always helped him out of difficult situations. 

    The Reynolds Pamphlet

    Choosing to use his pen to defend his political name, Hamilton writes the Reynolds Pamphlet. But it backfires. To clear allegations of embezzlement, he sullies his career and chances to become president. At home, his family has to face his public confessions and shame.

    Burn 

    Scorned by Alexander’s betrayals and wishing to salvage his professional career, Eliza burns all the letters he’s written to her over the years. One of the more heartbreaking Hamilton songs, Burn references Eliza’s real wish to be erased from the history books. 

    Blow Us All Away

    Now Philip Hamilton is grown, he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps. With repeated lines and rhythms sung by Alexander Hamilton earlier in the show, we see how recklessness can result in disaster.  When Philip enters a duel, Hamilton advises him to act with honour. His opponent doesn’t, resulting in Philip’s demise. 

    Stay Alive (Reprise)

    After Philip’s shot, Alexander and Eliza rush to be by his side.

    It’s Quiet Uptown 

    Following their son’s death, Eliza and Alexander fall into unimaginable grief. They reflect on everything that’s led to this point. Broken by their loss, the pair decide to repair their relationship. 

    The Election of 1800

    Back in Washington, Thomas Jefferson goes against Aaron Burr in the run for president. Realising they need an edge to win the election, they decide having Hamilton on their side could be the answer.

    Your Obedient Servant

    When Hamilton endorses Jefferson and criticises Burr, his old rival loses the election and takes umbrage with Alexander. Angered and ready to finally take a stand, he and Alexander enter a written correspondence. As the tensions rise between the two, Burr challenges Hamilton to a duel. 

    Best of Wives and Best of Women

    As Alexander prepares to leave for his duel, Eliza asks him to return to bed. The gentle tune uses lyrics heard in other Hamilton songs from the show.

    The World Was Wide Enough

    The song opens with Burr’s narration. He describes how Hamilton was preparing to take a legitimate and deadly shot. Determined to stay alive for his daughter, Burr gathers his courage and takes his shot. 

    Time then stands still and we hear from Hamilton who has done the noble thing and pointed his gun to the sky; throwing away his shot. Once again, lyrics from other Hamilton songs are echoed in the tense soliloquy.

    We then hear Burr’s reaction to the duel and Hamilton’s shocking actions and death. Once again, Burr can’t take responsibility for his actions and blames Hamilton. 

    Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story

    Following his death, we hear from Hamilton’s foes, family and friends. The song reflects all the good Hamilton did for his country and history. We also hear of what happened to Eliza following her husband’s death.

    It’s a touching song that brings the audience to tears every single performance. 

    Ready to hear the Hamilton songs live?

    If finding out more about the Hamilton songs has made you want to hear them live, you’re in luck! You can see Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre for as little as £25. Go on. Take your shot.

