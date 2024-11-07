Everything you need to know about the Hamilton songs

Lin Manuel Miranda changed musical theatre forever when his groundbreaking rapthrough show, Hamilton, hit the Broadway stage. Since then, it’s become a global phenomenon.

There are 46 Hamilton songs in total. So, learn more about them with our breakdown so you can stay ahead of the game when you’re in the room where the musical happens… the Victoria Palace Theatre.

All of the Hamilton songs in order

Hamilton Act One songs

Alexander Hamilton

Performed by Aaron Burr and the rest of the supporting cast, Alexander Hamilton tells us the early history of the title character. When we meet the man himself, we hear of his ambition and determination to make a name for himself.

The song was originally part of the Hamilton Mixtape project, which evolved into the Hamilton musical we know today. In 2009, Lin Manuel Miranda performed the first iteration at a poetry jam at the White House. In 2016, Miranda and the original Broadway Cast performed Alexander Hamilton and other Hamilton songs at the White House once again. This time, the world knew both their names.

Aaron Burr, Sir

When Alexander Hamilton arrives in New York, he meets Aaron Burr and tries to make a kinship with him. This is the first of the Hamilton songs that show the stark difference between Hamilton and Burr’s approach to life and politics. We also meet the group of young, brash soldiers who will become Hamilton’s buddies in arms.

My Shot

The ferocious song is the first time we hear about Hamilton’s confidence, drive and plans from the man himself. The ambitious and, in some ways, naive student aligns his ideals with his friends, and they begin their journey to the revolution.

It’s the first time we see the overly confident Hamilton as vulnerable, thanks to a quick aside towards the end of the song.

The Story of Tonight

Firmly part of the group, Hamilton, Lafayette, Mulligan and Laurens drink to their freedom and the start of the impending war.

The Schuyler Sisters

Harmonious. The best way to describe the Schuyler Sisters song and the sibling trio. As each sister is introduced, we learn that they are intelligent, vivacious, savvy, and excited about their prospects. We also learn that soldiers and young men are seeking them out thanks to their wealth and position in society.

Farmer Refuted

When a farmer comes and disputes with Hamilton and his friends, Hamilton unleashes his sharp tongue to break down the farmer’s message and ideas.

You’ll Be Back

Performed by King George III, You’ll Be Back has a completely different style and tone from other Hamilton songs. Dismayed at the impending American War of Independence, the King threatens the rebels with violence and suffering, believing they’ll regret their actions with time.

Right-Hand Man

As the American Revolutionary War kicks off, Hamilton has his eyes set on a position of command in the Continental Army. Knowing he needs the approval of General George Washington, Hamilton attempts to prove his worth. While Hamilton speaks with his actions and impresses Washington, Burr attempts to charm the leader but is rebuffed. It’s the first time we meet the larger-than-life George Washington and he imposes his presence, leadership, and humanity.

A Winter’s Ball

Burr’s bitterness and jealousy grow as Hamilton’s career in the army progresses. But as a distraction, the men are excited about a ball and the prospect of meeting the eligible ladies in society.

Helpless

When the middle Schuyler sister, Eliza, meets Alexander Hamilton, she instantly falls in love. Helpless covers their brief dating history before they get married. During the song, we hear references to 1990s and early 2000s R&B songs, as well as a hint that Angelica may have feelings for Alexander.

Satisfied

At Alexander and Eliza’s wedding, the eldest sister, Angelica, makes a toast to the loving couple. But while she celebrates their union on the surface, she reflects on the affection she feels for the groom. Knowing her familial obligations, she sacrifices her feelings in favour of Eliza’s.

The Story of Tonight (Reprise)

At Hamilton’s wedding, his friends celebrate his marriage and Alexander’s new status in life and society. We also see the way Burr is viewed by his peers. While the group mocks Burr, Hamilton is supportive and friendly.

Wait For It

While Hamilton's tenacity is proving successful, Burr decides to take a different tact and play the long game. Obsessed with control and doing things properly, he decides to wait for his opportunity.

Stay Alive

As the war progresses and resources are dwindling, morale is low. Washington and Hamilton plan to move the effort forward. All the while, Washington prevents Hamilton from going into battle, favouring others who turn out to be weaker options.

Ten Duel Commandments

When Hamilton is ordered not to address false allegations made against Washington, Laurens steps up to challenge Charles Lee. They enter a duel, and we hear a set of unspoken rules. These rules are repeated in several Hamilton songs throughout the show.

Meet Me Inside

When Lee is shot, Washington confronts Hamilton for his defiance. The pair comes to blows, which results in Hamilton being sent home.

That Would Be Enough

When Alexander arrives home, he discovers why Washington prevented him from entering harm's way. Eliza is expecting their first child.

Guns and Ships

One of the most challenging songs to perform in musical theatre, Guns and Ships is a speed rap performed in a French accent. Originated by and written with speed rapper Daveed Diggs in mind, the explosive song details the desperate efforts made by the Americans with the support of Marquis de Lafayette. With victory in sight, Washington asks Hamilton to return and lead the troops into battle.

History Has Its Eyes On You

Reflecting on his past mistakes, Washington helps Hamilton realise there’s more to their actions than the moment. Everything they do on the battlefield will be recorded in the history books, and they can’t control that narrative.

Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)

In the battle that changed American history forever, Hamilton and Lafayette utter one of the most famous lyrics of all the Hamilton songs, “Immigrants, we get the job done.”

With his pregnant wife waiting at home and victory within their grasp, we hear the plans to win the battle of Yorktown.

The grand ensemble song is an adrenaline-pumping number that brings a new era to America and the show.

What Comes Next?

After the Americans defeat the British, we hear King George III’s reaction.

Dear Theodosia

As Burr and Hamilton welcome their respective children into the world, the pair vow to provide a better world and life for them.

Non-Stop

As Hamilton and Burr’s lives continue in parallel, we once again see the differences between them. While Hamilton’s brash and confident manner sees him excel, Burr’s proper approach leaves him in Hamilton’s shadow.

While Burr is cautious and afraid, Hamilton’s rewarded and made the Secretary of the Treasury.

Throughout the song, we hear of the growing friction between Hamilton and his friends and family.