Half Term Theatre (25 May – 2 Jun): 10 Must-See West End Shows for Half Term May 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Half term and family time go hand in hand, as does family time and going to the theatre. Whether you have the West End at your doorstep and want to make the most of the opportunity, or just looking for an excuse to travel up to London and make a day of it; London Theatreland is without a doubt the perfect outing for the whole family. While you've certainly got plenty of options on what's on this half term, here are our top ten picks that we think are just the ticket for you and your family.

Matilda

Inspired by the beloved tale from the genius that is Roald Dahl, Matilda has been adapted for the stage, bringing the magic of the children's book to life. Reimagined with original songs by comedian Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical has been captivating audiences of all ages. This marvellous musical has won over 85 international awards, 16 of which include Best Musical, and has enjoyed numerous five-star reviews. Matilda is a brave little girl with tons of imagination and the daring to be a little bit naughty in order to change her destiny. It’s a must-see theatrical delight for all and it’s guaranteed to have your whole family leaving the Cambridge Theatre with smiles from ear to ear.

School of Rock

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation of the hilarious hit film, School of Rock, will be sure to rock your socks off. Get your air guitar ready and head on down to the Gillian Lynne Theatre where you’ll meet Dewey posing as a supply teacher and a class of straight A students by day and a rock band by night. Together they make it their aim to win the Battle of the Bands competition and the only thing in their way is the children’s parents and the headteacher finding out… The talent from this all-singing and dancing cast of both adults and children alike, who each play their own musical instruments, is simply extraordinary. This multi-award-winning show has wowed the critics and the general public, and it’ll certainly thrill your family this half term.

Aladdin

Show your family a whole new world this half term with the magic that is Disney’s Aladdin. The animated film is widely loved, and this spectacular musical has followed suit, dazzling audiences in the masses. You can join Aladdin and Jasmine on their magic carpet ride and see the story unfold live on stage. All of the songs by Alan Menken from the animated classic are included along with some new ones on top just for good measure. You won’t need a genie to grant your wishes, as Aladdin tickets are now on offer with no booking fees.

Wicked

The untold story of the witches of Oz will be sure to have you spellbound this half term. Wicked has been playing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre since 2006 after transferring from Broadway and hasn’t closed its doors since. This is the story about Elphaba and Glinda (or as you may know them: the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good) and their unlikely beginnings. It’s an epic tale of love and friendship that has bewitched audiences far and wide, having won over 100 major theatre awards and boasting some of the most acclaimed songs in musical theatre history. Be transported by this gravity-defying show and escape to a reimagined Oz as a family.

The Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King is so internationally acclaimed that it speaks for itself. This masterpiece musical is roaring its way into its 20th birthday here in the West End and it only continues to grow in popularity. You’ll understand why escaping to the Pride Lands is a must when you see the show for yourself and get lost in its explosion of colour, spectacular soundtrack and thrilling theatrical effects. Disney’s multi-award-winning show has been dazzling audiences of all ages for years and will continue to do so for hopefully another 20 years. Treat your family to the mightiest musical of both the African Plains and London’s theatre scene.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jamie New is both sixteen and a superstar; at least he’s going to be. However, growing up on an estate in Sheffield, not everyone is supportive of his dazzling potential. This hit new musical is definitely the talk of the town and the buzz is far from dying down over this award-winning new show in the West End. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the feel-good musical that is winning audiences over night after night at the West End’s Apollo Theatre. It boasts brilliant songs from Dan Gillespie Sells and is perfectly complemented by its book and lyrics from Tom MacRae. Don’t miss Jamie’s journey in overcoming prejudice and bullies as he refuses to dim his light for everyone. There couldn’t be a better treat this half term than tickets to this heart-warming, glittering show.

SIX

Everyone knows the rhyme about Henry VIII’s six wives, right? Well now these queens are telling their stories and mixing things up. Divorced, beheaded, dead. Divorced, beheaded, live… in concert! Meet the queens you thought you knew and learn more about them in a sensational pop song battle. It’s the Spice Girls meets the sixteenth-century mashup you never knew you needed. Perfect for young ones learning their Tudor history and a hit for anyone no matter how brushed up on your history you are. This is one concert staged-musical that you don’t want to miss, as the high demand only continues to increase. Neck collars and corsets are optional, but you’ll want to be sure you secure your half term theatre tickets sooner than later.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

From the Olivier Award-winning creators of hilarious hit show The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre, is the new side-splitting show, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery. Their latest comical masterpiece is also both critically and publicly acclaimed. The West End’s favourite new comedy is breaking into its third year and continues to go off like dynamite. In a town full of double-crossers and crooks and a giant diamond entrusted to the local bank, a lot is about to go hysterically wrong, as everyone has their eyes set on the jewel. It’s so silly, it’s genius. This comedy guarantees to have you in fits of giggles and ensures a hysterical half term for the whole family.

Mamma Mia!

Here we go again, Mamma Mia! has been the perfect escape in the West End and has been running for a whopping 20 years! The sunny Greek Island has definitely brightened up London since it began in 1999 and continues to be the ultimate feel-good show. Sophie is looking to find the missing piece of herself and hopes that the mystery of who her dad is will fill that void. It’s a heart-warming tale of self-discovery, family, friendship and love. This smash hit story is timelessly told through the renowned songs of ABBA. Join Mamma Mia! in celebrating 20 years and have the time of your life this half term. You’ll be a super trouper to treat your family to this global phenomenon!

The Play That Goes Wrong

This is the Olivier Award-winning show that paved the way for Mischief Theatre and their comedy masterpieces. It’s a classic 1920s murder mystery in which everything goes wrong in the most hilarious way possible. The accident-prone thespians battle through mishap after mishap in a desperate attempt to get to the final curtain call. The Play That Goes Wrong is just as the title suggests and ensures you’ll leave the Duchess Theatre aching from laughter. Guarantee your family will laugh themselves silly with half term tickets to this comedic gem!

No matter what you choose, you and your entire family will have a great time this half term, as the West End has something for everyone. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, then our London Theatre Direct gift vouchers are the perfect solution to ensure a theatre treat without the pressure of making a tough decision. All in all, you can’t go wrong with visiting the West End this half term!