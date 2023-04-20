Menu
    Guys & Dolls extends its run at London's Bridge Theatre

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The Bridge Theatre's immersive production of the beloved musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls, directed by the renowned Nicholas Hytner, is now extending booking until 24 February 2024.

    If you haven't had the chance to experience this spectacular show yet, now is the time to roll the dice and take a gamble! With its captivating characters, snappy dialogue and unforgettable tunes - this production of Guys & Dolls has garnered rave reviews! Book your tickets today!

    About Guys & Dolls 

    Experience the unforgettable transformation of one of the greatest musicals of all time, as The Bridge brings to life a show that boasts more hit songs, laughs, and romance than any other. Immerse yourself in the action as the seating is wrapped around the stage, transporting you to the bustling streets of Manhattan and the vibrant bars of Havana, in a love story that defies all odds.

    Join the hapless Nathan Detroit as he desperately seeks funds to finance his illegal dice games, all while dodging the law and trying to appease his impatient fiancée, Miss Adelaide, who is determined to see him give up his rogue ways and move to the suburbs. When Nathan meets the infamous gambler, Sky Masterson, a man with an insatiable appetite for risk-taking, they make a daring bet: that Sky cannot convince the toughest woman in town, Sergeant Sarah Brown of the Save-A-Soul-Mission, to join him on a trip to Cuba.

    As the stakes rise and the pressure mounts, it seems like Nathan may have finally found a bet he can't lose. But with Sarah's heart as cold as ice and Sky's reputation on the line, the odds are against them. Will they be able to overcome their differences and find love in the unlikeliest of circumstances? 

    The cast and creatives of Guys & Dolls 

    The current cast of Guys & Dolls is comprised of Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). 

    Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). 

    Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with – choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

    Guys & Dolls tickets are available now

    Get ready to groove to the timeless tunes of Broadway, featuring hits like 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat', 'Adelaide’s Lament', 'Guys & Dolls' and many more! Don't miss out Guys & Dolls - it's a sure bet!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

