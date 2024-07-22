Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A Definitive Guide to the Guys and Dolls Songs

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    Luck be a lady tonight because you’re rocking the boat, and get ready to take back your mink! Guys and Dolls is a classic Broadway musical taking audiences to the beating heart of Manhattan and Havana in one evening. Follow Nathan Detroit as he searches for money to fund illegal dice games and keep his sweetheart Miss Adelaide happy. Can he raise funds, stay squeaky clean, and win a lucrative bet with infamous gambler Sky Masterson? 

    Based on Damon Runyon’s short stories of Prohibition-era America, relive the Jazz Age and all its highs and lows in Guys and Dolls. And if you’re seeing Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, you can even choose standing tickets to be in the action. Discover all the Guys and Dolls musical songs and join the Save-a-Soul mission now.

    The most famous Guys and Dolls songs

    Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls score transcends musical theatre due to numerous West End and Broadway revivals and a 1955 film adaptation with Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando. Listen out for 'Luck be a Lady', an upbeat jazz song performed by Sky Masterson during a crucial dice game. Nicely-Nicely Johnson leads the gospel-infused ensemble number 'Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat' that’ll get everyone on their feet. 

    The 2023 London Guys and Dolls soundtrack boasts contemporary versions of the score performed by Marisha Wallace and Cedric Neal.

    Guys and Dolls Act One songs

    Runyonland

    Welcome to New York, the city never sleeps. As Times Square comes alive, you’ll see gamblers, showgirls, and street vendors selling food and flowers from their stands. Can the pickpockets escape the policemen? They’re all trying to get by in a chaotic bustling city, and now you’re the latest to step into the Guys and Dolls world. 

    Fugue for Tinhorns

    It’s time to meet a trio of friendly gamblers: Benny Southstreet, Nicely-Nicely Johnson, and Rusty Charlie. Between them, they’re trading tips about different horses and who to pick for the upcoming races. In 1920s America, it’s all about getting rich quickly, and that’s what this trio try to do in a fast-paced song.

    Follow the Fold

    Guys & Dolls isn’t all about the high-life gamblers. There’s the Mission Band, too. As Benny, Charlie, and Nicely-Nicely shush their gambling tips, Sergeant Sarah Brown and the Mission Band play the 'Follow the Fold' hymn. Sarah’s inviting all the gamblers to the Save-a-Soul Mission to repent their sins before it’s too late. Unfortunately for the Save-a-Soul Mission, shooting crap games is a lot more interesting than a church service could ever be.

    The Oldest Established

    Enter Nathan Detroit, a professional gambler who’s trying to find locations for the next game. It’s proving difficult though - a tough NYPD crackdown limits the available places. Nathan mentions he’s got a potential location, but needs $1000 to secure the garage. And he’s not even got enough money to buy his 14-year fiancee, Miss Adelaide, an engagement anniversary present. So what can Nathan do? Sing about how they’re 'The Oldest Established' around, of course! 

    I’ll Know

    It’s time for the happy-go-lucky Nathan Detroit to meet Sky Masterson, the suave high-stakes gambler who’ll never say no to a bet. While chatting, Nathan bets Sky $1,000 that Nathan can pick a woman that Sky can’t convince to travel to Havana, Cuba, for a gambling assignment. Nathan selects Sarah Brown, the Save-a-Soul mission leader. Easy money, right? Wrong. When Sky tells Sarah he’s a gambler willing to change, Sarah’s in the palm of his hand. 'I’ll Know' sees Sarah and Sky share their views on love and destiny, with Sarah believing the right man will appear and she’ll know. Could he be here already? Time will tell. 

    A Bushel and a Peck

    Over at the Hot Box Club, Miss Adelaide and the Hot Box Girls perform a flirty song about what it’ll take to show someone you love them. On stage, Miss Adelaide’s performing carefree, but the second she’s off stage, her fractured reality becomes apparent. She’s lying to her family, she’s got a wedding veil stored. She can’t keep chasing a marriage that may never exist. 

    Adelaide's Lament

    Achoo! Achoo! Miss Adelaide’s always sneezing. A person can develop a cold if they’re frustrated at being engaged for so long. That’s what Miss Adelaide’s sharing with audiences in 'Adelaide’s Lament' a comedic look back at an adult life that needs more commitment.

    Guys and Dolls

    Benny and Nicely-Nicely can’t believe what they’re seeing. Sarah Brown’s falling head-over-heels for Sky Masterson, even though they live polar opposite lives. They hope Sky fails to take Sarah to Havana so Nathan can raise desperately-needed funds for the crap games. Can people stop falling in love? 

    Havana

    How did Sarah Brown end up in Cuba’s capital? It all happens pretty quickly: the Save-a-Soul Broadway Mission is forced to close due to low attendees, Sky promises 12 “genuine” sinners will appear at the Mission the next night, and Sky whisks Sarah to Havana. Listen to the pulsating tropical beats in Havana. It’s only a few hours away from Florida, but it feels like another world. 

    If I Were a Bell

    Sarah’s world turns upside down in Havana. After drinking a large dulce de leche, Sarah begins to feel tipsy on the Havana streets. Now she’s loosened up, she expresses her newfound giddy feelings for Sky. However, the feeling is mutual - happy news! They’ll head back to New York committed to each other.

    My Time of Day

    Back from their fleeting Caribbean trip and in the Big Apple, Sky and Sarah run into Adelaide. Adelaide’s feeling pretty good too, she’s just heading home after a Hot Box bridal shower thrown for her. Could everyone be in love? On the quiet streets, Sky and Sarah share a touching moment. 4:00am is the best time of day, because it’s just the two of them.

    I've Never Been in Love Before

    Sky reveals his true identity to Sarah Brown - he’s Obediah Masterson, and he’s a prolific gambler. But Sarah’s not worried, instead she confesses her unexpected feelings to her partner. All’s going well in Guys and Dolls, but is it going too well? Quite possibly. As Sarah learns the gamblers ran an illegal game in the Mission, Sarah’s convinced their trip to Havana was a ruse. Is she simply part of a plan?

    Guys and Dolls Act Two songs

    Take Back Your Mink

    Act Two starts with another coquettish performance from Miss Adelaide and the Hot Box Girls. It’s called 'Take Back Your Mink' and it’s all about a man who’ll give lavish gifts but won’t put a wedding ring on. Remind you of anyone? (Hint: it’s Nathan Detroit).

    Adelaide’s Second Lament

    Poor Miss Adelaide. Can she catch a break? Nathan won’t come to see her at the Hot Box Club because he’s still running the crap game. She asks Sky to share the message that she never wants to him again. Cue the non-stop sneezes!

    More I Cannot Wish You

    Save-a-Soul Mission leader Sarah Brown can’t shake the feeling that she’s to blame for setting up the Mission crap game. After all, she went to Havana and wasn’t watching. But Sarah can’t control everything. In 'More I Cannot Wish You,' Sarah’s grandfather, Arvide Abernathy, sings about his dream for the future - to wish her all the best in life and love.

    Crapshooters' Dance

    How could a Golden Age dance showcase never-ending high-stake crap games? Through interpretive dance of course! Get stuck into the game’s twists and turns in a thrilling dance sequence. Arlene Phillips choreographs the Guys and Dolls London musical at the Bridge Theatre, winning her first Olivier Award!

    Luck Be a Lady

    Rising stakes see Sky place a risky bet. If Sky loses, he’ll pay each gambler $1,000. If Sky wins, each gambler must show up at the Save-a-Soul Mission. They all take up the bet, and as Sky rolls the dice, he prays for luck to be a lady and to be on his side.

    Sue Me

    It turns out that Miss Adelaide’s refusal to see Nathan Detroit doesn’t stick for long. Nathan sees Adelaide but the pair can’t agree on anything. 'Sue Me' sees Adelaide confront Nathan’s broken promises, while Nathan tries to explain his constant failure to commit. Whose side are you on? You’ll have to see Guys and Dolls in London to find out.

    Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat

    Turns out Sky Masterson’s bet was pretty lucrative. At a few minutes past midnight, Sky Masterson leads a gaggle of gamblers into the mission to sit down. Testimonies continue as Nicely-Nicely Johnson shares a tale of a dream about a boat sailing to heaven. 'Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat' is a crowdpleaser.

    Follow the Fold - Reprise

    Nathan Detroit’s got a lot of explaining to do to Sarah Brown. He confesses about the bet, but mixed messages make it clear Sky in fact won. He did find a woman to take to Havana - her! As Sarah leaves the Save-a-Soul Mission, the gamblers come out in hymnal unison.

    Marry the Man Today

    Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide can’t do much to change their men. Sure, they’ve got plenty of flaws, but they’ve got big hearts, and that’s what matters. 'Marry the Man Today' follows the pair as they realise they should concentrate on marrying their men, and then changing their other halves!

    Guys and Dolls (Reprise)

    Miss Adelaide’s nearly stood up, even on her wedding day! Nathan says he hasn’t found a place for the wedding, but Arvide Abernathy reveals he can perform the ceremony in the mission. Our lovers have finally tied the knot and Jazz Age America just got a little jazzier. After all, every guy needs their doll.

    What short story is Guys and Dolls based on?

    The Guys and Dolls musical is based on Damon Runyon’s short story, “The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown”.

    Who stars in Guys and Dolls in London?

    The 2023 London cast of Guys and Dolls stars Owain Arthur as Nathan Detroit, George Ioannides as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker as Sarah Brown, Timmika Ramsay as Miss Adelaide, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Cornelius Clarke as Lieutenant Brannigan, and Cameron Johnson as Big Jule.

    Is Guys and Dolls worth seeing?

    From the iconic 'Luck Be a Lady' to the humourous 'Adelaide's Lament', Guys and Dolls continues to be a classic piece of musical theatre, influencing jazzy American musicals. With a new immersive twist, the 1950s musical is thrust into the 21st century, and it’s well worth seeing! Playing until 4 January 2025, book your official tickets today.

    By Sophie Thomas

    Related news

    Grease the Musical London

    A Definitive Guide to the Grease the Musical Songs

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas |

    Grease the Musical is the word on our lips! Once a Chicago-based musical played to small crowds, Grease gained worldw... Read more

    The Lion King London tickets

    Best Musicals for Families

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas |

    With dozens of West End shows across London’s theatreland, it can be difficult to decide which West End show to... Read more

    TEXT: Back to the Future the Musical. Adelphi theatre. Doc and Marty stand next to the Delorean time machine which has both doors open. Doc looks at a stop watch, Marty at his wrist watch. The city clock tower is in the background.

    A Definitive Guide to the Back to the Future the Musical Songs

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas |

    Great Scott! Get ready for 1.21 gigawatts of charged-up musical theatre power, as Back to the Future the Musical elec... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies