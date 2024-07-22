A Definitive Guide to the Guys and Dolls Songs

Luck be a lady tonight because you’re rocking the boat, and get ready to take back your mink! Guys and Dolls is a classic Broadway musical taking audiences to the beating heart of Manhattan and Havana in one evening. Follow Nathan Detroit as he searches for money to fund illegal dice games and keep his sweetheart Miss Adelaide happy. Can he raise funds, stay squeaky clean, and win a lucrative bet with infamous gambler Sky Masterson?

Based on Damon Runyon’s short stories of Prohibition-era America, relive the Jazz Age and all its highs and lows in Guys and Dolls. And if you’re seeing Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, you can even choose standing tickets to be in the action. Discover all the Guys and Dolls musical songs and join the Save-a-Soul mission now.

The most famous Guys and Dolls songs

Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls score transcends musical theatre due to numerous West End and Broadway revivals and a 1955 film adaptation with Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando. Listen out for 'Luck be a Lady', an upbeat jazz song performed by Sky Masterson during a crucial dice game. Nicely-Nicely Johnson leads the gospel-infused ensemble number 'Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat' that’ll get everyone on their feet.

The 2023 London Guys and Dolls soundtrack boasts contemporary versions of the score performed by Marisha Wallace and Cedric Neal.

Guys and Dolls Act One songs

Runyonland

Welcome to New York, the city never sleeps. As Times Square comes alive, you’ll see gamblers, showgirls, and street vendors selling food and flowers from their stands. Can the pickpockets escape the policemen? They’re all trying to get by in a chaotic bustling city, and now you’re the latest to step into the Guys and Dolls world.

Fugue for Tinhorns

It’s time to meet a trio of friendly gamblers: Benny Southstreet, Nicely-Nicely Johnson, and Rusty Charlie. Between them, they’re trading tips about different horses and who to pick for the upcoming races. In 1920s America, it’s all about getting rich quickly, and that’s what this trio try to do in a fast-paced song.

Follow the Fold

Guys & Dolls isn’t all about the high-life gamblers. There’s the Mission Band, too. As Benny, Charlie, and Nicely-Nicely shush their gambling tips, Sergeant Sarah Brown and the Mission Band play the 'Follow the Fold' hymn. Sarah’s inviting all the gamblers to the Save-a-Soul Mission to repent their sins before it’s too late. Unfortunately for the Save-a-Soul Mission, shooting crap games is a lot more interesting than a church service could ever be.

The Oldest Established

Enter Nathan Detroit, a professional gambler who’s trying to find locations for the next game. It’s proving difficult though - a tough NYPD crackdown limits the available places. Nathan mentions he’s got a potential location, but needs $1000 to secure the garage. And he’s not even got enough money to buy his 14-year fiancee, Miss Adelaide, an engagement anniversary present. So what can Nathan do? Sing about how they’re 'The Oldest Established' around, of course!

I’ll Know

It’s time for the happy-go-lucky Nathan Detroit to meet Sky Masterson, the suave high-stakes gambler who’ll never say no to a bet. While chatting, Nathan bets Sky $1,000 that Nathan can pick a woman that Sky can’t convince to travel to Havana, Cuba, for a gambling assignment. Nathan selects Sarah Brown, the Save-a-Soul mission leader. Easy money, right? Wrong. When Sky tells Sarah he’s a gambler willing to change, Sarah’s in the palm of his hand. 'I’ll Know' sees Sarah and Sky share their views on love and destiny, with Sarah believing the right man will appear and she’ll know. Could he be here already? Time will tell.

A Bushel and a Peck

Over at the Hot Box Club, Miss Adelaide and the Hot Box Girls perform a flirty song about what it’ll take to show someone you love them. On stage, Miss Adelaide’s performing carefree, but the second she’s off stage, her fractured reality becomes apparent. She’s lying to her family, she’s got a wedding veil stored. She can’t keep chasing a marriage that may never exist.

Adelaide's Lament

Achoo! Achoo! Miss Adelaide’s always sneezing. A person can develop a cold if they’re frustrated at being engaged for so long. That’s what Miss Adelaide’s sharing with audiences in 'Adelaide’s Lament' a comedic look back at an adult life that needs more commitment.

Guys and Dolls

Benny and Nicely-Nicely can’t believe what they’re seeing. Sarah Brown’s falling head-over-heels for Sky Masterson, even though they live polar opposite lives. They hope Sky fails to take Sarah to Havana so Nathan can raise desperately-needed funds for the crap games. Can people stop falling in love?

Havana

How did Sarah Brown end up in Cuba’s capital? It all happens pretty quickly: the Save-a-Soul Broadway Mission is forced to close due to low attendees, Sky promises 12 “genuine” sinners will appear at the Mission the next night, and Sky whisks Sarah to Havana. Listen to the pulsating tropical beats in Havana. It’s only a few hours away from Florida, but it feels like another world.

If I Were a Bell

Sarah’s world turns upside down in Havana. After drinking a large dulce de leche, Sarah begins to feel tipsy on the Havana streets. Now she’s loosened up, she expresses her newfound giddy feelings for Sky. However, the feeling is mutual - happy news! They’ll head back to New York committed to each other.

My Time of Day

Back from their fleeting Caribbean trip and in the Big Apple, Sky and Sarah run into Adelaide. Adelaide’s feeling pretty good too, she’s just heading home after a Hot Box bridal shower thrown for her. Could everyone be in love? On the quiet streets, Sky and Sarah share a touching moment. 4:00am is the best time of day, because it’s just the two of them.

I've Never Been in Love Before

Sky reveals his true identity to Sarah Brown - he’s Obediah Masterson, and he’s a prolific gambler. But Sarah’s not worried, instead she confesses her unexpected feelings to her partner. All’s going well in Guys and Dolls, but is it going too well? Quite possibly. As Sarah learns the gamblers ran an illegal game in the Mission, Sarah’s convinced their trip to Havana was a ruse. Is she simply part of a plan?