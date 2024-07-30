Menu
    Who are the guys and dolls in Guys & Dolls?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Based on two short stories by Damon Runyon, the show premiered on Broadway on November 24, 1950, where it ran for 1,200 performances and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It’s currently rocking the Bridge Theatre, where it’ll celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. But who exactly are the guys and dolls in the multi award-winning show?

    Who are the main characters in Guys & Dolls?

    Guys & Dolls boasts a 33 strong cast, who play over 40 characters between them! The most notable characters in the show are Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide, Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown.  

    Meet the Guys

    Nathan Detroit

    Nathan Detroit is a crafty but endearing gambler who runs an illegal floating craps game in New York City. He is perpetually engaged to Miss Adelaide, a nightclub singer, and has been for 14 years, much to her frustration. Nathan is constantly trying to find new locations for his craps game while avoiding the police and appeasing Adelaide's desire for marriage. His main song, "Sue Me," showcases his humorous yet sincere plea to Adelaide as she confronts him about his gambling and their long engagement. Frank Sinatra, Bob Hoskins, and Daniel Mays have all donned the famous fedora in the past, with Owain Arthur taking the lead in the current cast.  

    Sky Masterson

    Sky Masterson is a suave and confident high-rolling gambler known for his ability to win seemingly impossible bets. He accepts a bet from Nathan Detroit to take a "doll" of Nathan's choosing to Havana, Cuba. The "doll" turns out to be Sarah Brown, a mission worker, and despite initial challenges, Sky finds himself genuinely falling for her. His main song, "Luck Be a Lady," is a powerful plea for luck to be on his side during a crucial craps game, reflecting his desperation and growing love for Sarah. George Ioannides currently plays the role of Sky Masterson. 

    Nicely-Nicely Johnson

    Nicely-Nicely Johnson is a cheerful and loyal gambler, often seen as Nathan Detroit's right-hand man. Known for his optimistic outlook and love for food, Nicely-Nicely provides comic relief throughout the show. His standout moment comes in the second act, where he leads the ensemble in the rousing and memorable song, "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." A favourite in the Guys & Dolls songbook. In this number, Nicely-Nicely recounts a vivid dream in which he tries to convince a group of sceptical gamblers to reform their ways, blending humour and gospel-inspired music. Jonathan Andrew Hume currently plays the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson. 

    Benny Southstreet

    Benny Southstreet is another loyal gambler and sidekick to Nathan Detroit. He often teams up with Nicely-Nicely Johnson, providing comic relief and contributing to the camaraderie among the gamblers. Benny is involved in several ensemble numbers, but he is best known for his part in the opening number "Fugue for Tinhorns," where he, Nicely-Nicely, and Rusty Charlie enthusiastically debate which horse will win a race. This song sets the tone for the musical with its fast-paced, overlapping lyrics and lively energy. Ryan Pidgen currently plays the role of Benny Southstreet. 

    Arvide Abernathy

    Arvide Abernathy is Sarah Brown's wise and kindly grandfather, who also serves at the Save-a-Soul Mission. A gentle and supportive figure, Arvide is concerned about Sarah's happiness and is more understanding of her feelings towards Sky Masterson than she initially realises. His main song, "More I Cannot Wish You," is a tender and heartfelt number in which he expresses his deepest wishes for Sarah's happiness and love, showcasing his warmth and paternal affection. Michael Simkins currently plays the role of Arvide Abernathy. 

    Big Jule

    Big Jule is an intimidating gambler from Chicago, known for his tough demeanour and ruthless streak. He arrives in New York looking for action and becomes a central figure in Nathan Detroit's high-stakes craps game. Though Big Jule does not have a solo song of his own, his presence is pivotal in the craps game scene, where his interactions with the other gamblers add tension and drama. His character is crucial in escalating the stakes for Nathan and Sky, adding to the musical's dynamic conflict. Cameron Johnson currently plays the role of Big Jule.

     

    Meet the Dolls 

    Miss Adelaide

    Miss Adelaide is a lovably ditzy nightclub singer at the Hot Box and Nathan Detroit's long-suffering fiancée. Despite their lengthy engagement, she remains hopeful that Nathan will finally settle down and marry her. Adelaide struggles with psychosomatic colds, which she believes are caused by her relationship stress. Her main song, "Adelaide's Lament," humorously details how her chronic cold is linked to Nathan's failure to marry her, showcasing her vulnerability and comedic charm. Timmika Ramsay currently plays the role of Miss Adelaide. 

    Sarah Brown

    Sarah Brown is a dedicated and earnest member of the Save-a-Soul Mission, striving to reform the gamblers of Times Square. Initially resistant to Sky Masterson's advances, she eventually falls for his charm and sincerity. Sarah's journey from strict missionary to a woman in love adds depth to her character. Her main song, "If I Were a Bell," captures the moment she realises her feelings for Sky, expressing her newfound joy and freedom with a sense of whimsical delight. Celinde Schoenmaker plays the role of Sarah Brown until 31 August, where Gina Black will take over from 2 August until the show's final performance on 4 Jan 2025.

    Where can I see the Guys & Dolls characters?

    The Bridge Theatre has been home to the larger than life characters since March 2023. You can join the Save-a-Soul mission with Sarah and Arvide, play craps with Nathan and Sky or enjoy an unforgettable performance from Miss Adelaide at the Hotbox until the 4th January 2025.

