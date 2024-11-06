Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Great Gatsby confirms West End transfer

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Bonfire night might have finished, but it doesn’t mean that the fireworks are over! The Tony award-winning Broadway musical, The Great Gatsby will make its West End transfer next year. So, raise your champagne glass and let us toast the shining new addition to Theatreland. Cheers, old sport! 

    About The Great Gatsby

    Written by F. Scott Fitzgerald almost 100 years ago, The Great Gatsby is considered one of the greatest American novels, capturing the essence of the Jazz Age and exploring themes of wealth, ambition, love, and the elusive nature of the American Dream. 

    The story follows Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a wealthy young woman whom he loved in his youth.

    Although the novel initially received mixed reviews and sold poorly, it gained significant recognition after Fitzgerald's death, eventually becoming a staple of American literature taught in schools worldwide. Its impact on popular culture and literature has been profound, influencing countless works that explore similar themes of decadence and disillusionment.

    The Great Gatsby has been adapted multiple times for film and television, the most notable being the 2013 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and won two Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The novel's lyrical prose, complex characters, and vivid depiction of the Roaring Twenties have ensured its enduring legacy in modern storytelling.

    As of 2020, The Great Gatsby has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. And, much like Jay Gatsby’s greed, book sales continue to grow, with 500,000 copies sold annually! Thanks to the 42 different translations, many of these editions are sold outside of America. 

    The Great Gatsby confirms West End transfer

     

    About The Great Gatsby on Broadway

    The musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby opened on Broadway in April this year, and it's been a hit for audiences and critics alike. Entertainment Weekly called it ‘A great big broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy’ and the New York Times agreed, hailing the ‘Lush, bewitching, and dazzling new musical.’ 

    The musical picked up the Tony award for Outstanding Costume Design, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Set Design, and won the Theatre Fans Choice Award for Best New Musical. Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, the Broadway production has plenty of stars on the stage as well as in the reviews!

    About The Great Gatsby in London

    The musical will be making its highly anticipated West End transfer next year, playing at the London Coliseum from 11 April until 7 September 2025.

    The West End cast hasn’t been announced yet, but with Jeremy Jordan leaving the Broadway production at the end of January 2025, anything could happen…

    Book The Great Gatsby tickets from 22 November with our exclusive pre-sale!

    Enjoy our 72 hour pre-sale to this ‘grand, crowd-pleasing spectacle’ (Washington Post). Book your official tickets from 22nd November 2024.  

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    A New Story Live On Stage. Stranger Things The First Shadow

    Stranger Things Day 2024: What Is It And How Can I Celebrate?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Stranger Things Day, celebrated annually on 6th November, is an unofficial holiday dedicated to fans of the hit Netfl... Read more

    Disney

    Hercules has found its hero! Initial West End casting confirmed

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    From zero to hero, the West End production of Disney’s Hercules has found their demigod and, with a Grammy nomi... Read more

    The Merchant of Venice 1936 London tickets

    Joseph Millson joins Tracy-Ann Oberman in The Merchant of Venice 1936

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Friday Night Dinner) will be joined by The Last Kingdom's Jo... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies