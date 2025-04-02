New rehearsal photos, old sport!

Rehearsal photos of the West End cast of The Great Gatsby have just dropped, old sport! The hit musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel is finally making its way to the London Coliseum this month, with previews kicking off on Friday 11 April. Forgot to RSVP ‘yes’ to the party of the century? Well, you’re in luck, for a limited time only you can save up to 42% on tickets - so why not treat yourself and spend your savings on a bottle of bubbly to celebrate.

But who will you be meeting at the world's most famous house party? Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) steps into the perfectly polished shoes of Jay Gatsby, alongside Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde) as Daisy Buchanan. Playing Nick Carraway is Corbin Bleu (High School Musical), and joining them are Amber Davies (Pretty Woman) as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague (Hamilton) as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns (Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Buchanan, and Rachel Tucker (Wicked) as Myrtle Wilson. It’s safe to say this cast is bringing enough star power to light up the entire town of West Egg.