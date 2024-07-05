Menu
    A lightning-fast guide to all the Grease characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Whether you’re a beauty school dropout or just here for those summer nights, you must have heard of Grease. The electrifying musical has revved up audiences for over 50 years, including a recent run at the Dominion Theatre in 2023. But in case you need it, here’s a tune-up of all the Grease characters.

    Who are the leading characters in Grease?

    The quintessential good girl, bad boy pairing comes in the form of Sandra (Sandy) Dombrowski and Danny Zuko.

    Sandy

    The innocent, sweet Sandy is new to town. When she starts school at Rydell High, she’s shocked to find her kind, thoughtful summer boyfriend actually has a terrible reputation for being a ladies’ man. Though she tries to resist him and her feelings, she embraces her rebellious side and transforms into Danny’s dream girl.

    Danny

    Womaniser Danny is a changed man after meeting Sandy on holiday. Not wanting to lose face, he lies to his friends about her and their escapades. When she joins his school at the beginning of the academic year, Danny must balance the feelings he has for Sandy, with the persona he presents to  the Burger Palace Boys.

    Who are the supporting characters in Grease?

    With two gender-divided gangs - the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys - a rival school, and the teachers, there are plenty of Grease characters to go around.

    Betty “Rizzo”

    Tough yet secretly tender, Rizzo is the alpha woman, and leader of the Pink Ladies. She enjoys low culture and doesn’t like to show her feelings. Though she mocks everyone around her, she has a particular dislike for Danny and mocks Sandy for both her innocence and interest in him.

    Kenickie

    Rizzo’s love interest and Danny’s right-hand man. Kenickie is the quintessential tough guy who worries more about his car, Greased Lightning, than the people around him. Often callous, his behaviour contributes to Rizzo’s mean demeanour. 

    Doody

    Another member of Danny’s gang, Doody is an immature and awkward guy who has his eyes set on Frenchy. Though he plays the fool, he’s innocent at heart.

    Sonny

    Sonny thinks of himself as a ladies’ man, but the ladies think he’s repulsive. 

    Roger

    Full of confidence. Roger has the nickname Rump because he likes to moon people. Ready to enter a fight at any time, he’s one of the more chaotic characters in the show.

    Frenchy

    A member of the Pink Ladies, Frenchy is kind and welcoming to Sandy when she first starts school. Her bubbly personality makes up for her academic shortcomings. She leaves Rydell High in the hopes of becoming a beautician, but soon returns to school when she ultimately flunks. Her sudden departure from the beauty school results in one of the most celebrated songs in Grease, Beauty School Drop Out.

    Marty

    A long-standing member of the Pink Ladies, Marty loves wine, men and smoking. Though she claims to be engaged to a Marine, she ends up dating other Grease characters.

    Jan

    A little less cool than the other Pink Ladies, Jan is hungry for life and milkshakes. She’s extremely blunt and struggles with social cues.

    Miss Lynch

    The disciplinarian in the show, Miss Lynch is an English teacher who guides the kids through school.

    Eugene Florczyk

    Awkward and studious, Eugene is the class valedictorian. He’s often bullied by the other characters, especially Sonny.

    Patty

    The high-achieving cheerleader befriends Sandy and convinces her to try out for the squad, however the Pink Ladies don't want goodie two-shoes, Patty, corrupting their new recruit. Patty is often the butt of the Pink Ladies and Burger Boys jokes, and becomes an unwanted star of the high school dance due to their antics.  

    Cha-Cha

    The best dancer from the rival school, St Bernadette, Cha-Cha has a terrible reputation. She dates Kenickie for a short time before it’s revealed she’s the girlfriend of a rival gang member.

    Vince Fontaine

    The smooth-talking DJ is a Rydell High alumni. His main function in the show is to provide voice-overs for continuity. 

    Is Grease the musical the same as the film?

    For the most part, yes. However, there are many differences. First of all, some of the Grease characters have slightly different names or functions. Secondly, Danny’s gang is known as the Burger Palace Boy in the stage show, not the T-Birds.

    It’s worth noting that the 1978 film is a screen adaptation of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical, which was first performed in Chicago in 1971.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

