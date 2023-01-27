Gareth Gates and Divina De Campo to star in The SpongeBob Musical Jan 27, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas After making a tremendous splash on Broadway, the world's most loveable and earnest sea sponge is diving into the West End with all of his underwater friends in The SpongeBob Musical! Down here in the deep blue sea, you’ll find Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates starring as the cynical Squidward Tentacles, alongside Divina De Campo, who is set to take on the role of the Bikini Bottom’s power-hungry Sheldon J. Plankton. So, are you ready kids? Book tickets for The SpongeBob Musical today at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall!

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical

The SpongeBob Musical cast stars Gareth Gates as Squidward, Divina de Campo as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lewis Cornay as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima as Sandy, Richard J Hunt as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer as Pearl, Eloise Davies as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski as Mayor. They are joined by Sam Beveridge, Jeremiah Olaleye, Eleanor Turiansky, Rhys Batten and Reece Kerridge.

Gareth Gates rose to prominence by finishing second in the first Pop Idol series in 2002. He has since sold over 5 million records worldwide and has amassed five UK number-1 singles.

His theatre roles include Marius in Les Misérables' West End and 25th Anniversary Tour, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Warner in Legally Blonde and Willard in Footloose.

Divina De Campo captured the hearts of the nation when she was crowned runner-up in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. With a killer four-octave and soprano range, the warm and loveable queen has made appearances on The Voice and All Together Now. She received critical acclaim for her theatre appearances, including playing Mary Sunshine in Chicago and most recently an award-nominated performance as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

About The SpongeBob Musical

Who turned into the hottest star on Broadway and lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob SquarePants! Take a swim into this breathtakingly energetic, all-singing, all-dancing stage production!

This isn’t any old day at The Krusty Krab! SpongeBob and his marine friends must band together to prevent the destruction of their underwater home when news hits the residents of Bikini Bottom that a volcano is about to erupt and destroy everything. However, when all hope seems lost and lives are on the line, an unexpected hero emerges…as it goes, optimism really does have the ability to change the world! This brand-new and bubbly production is about to create a splash with audiences of all ages and is the must-see musical of 2023!

The SpongeBob Musical tickets are available now!

With a captivating cast, enchanting choreography and stunning costumes, you don’t want to miss out on this happy-go-lucky sponge hitting the stage of the West End in The SpongeBob Musical!