Further casting announced for new rock musical & Juliet Feb 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on Apr 29, 2019) Today, new rock musical & Juliet has announced their cast. The actors that will be joining the previously announced star Miriam-Teak Lee include familiar names and faces from some of the hottest shows in London’s West End. Juliet is the ending you never knew you always wanted to the most famous story of star-crossed lovers the world has ever seen.

Top (left to right): Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, Arun Blair-Mangot. Bottom (left to right): Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage, Tim Mahendran.

Who is starring in & Juliet?

Little more than a week ago it was announced that Miriam-Teak Lee would be heading the cast of & Juliet. The actress is currently a member of the original London Hamilton cast and won Best Actress in a Musical at the Stage Debut Award for her work in On the Town at the Regents Park Open Air Theatre. She will be portraying the title heroine in this new musical that bring some of pop's great songs (from writer Max Martin's catalogue) together with some of the best-known characters to ever cross a stage or page.

Miriam-Teak Lee will be joined by a veritable who's who of the West End. Her co-stars will include Cassidy Janson who starred as songstress Carole King in the London Coliseum production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and has also appeared in Chess, Avenue Q and Wicked. They will be joined by Oliver Tompsett who has previously appeared in the West End as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots and Fiyero in Wicked.

Arun Blair-Mangat will also be featured in the cast. He has previously been seen in Leave To Remain, Angels in America and In the Heights. Castmate Melanie La Barrie has appeared in West End favourites like Wicked, Matilda and Mary Poppins. Best known for starring in the Meatloaf musical Bat Out of Hell, Jordan Luke Gage is also joining the cast of & Juliet. Also announced today was Tim Mahendran who has appeared in The Midnight Gang at the Chichester Festival Theatre and Spring Awakening as well as numerous productions with the National Youth Music Theatre

Joining them as ensemble members will be Alex Tranter, Alishia-Marie Blake, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Christopher Parkinson, Danielle Fiamanya, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Grace Mouat, Ivan De Freitas, Jaye Marshall, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Kerri Norville, Kieran Lai, Kirstie Skivington, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen and Rhian Duncan.

What is & Juliet?

& Juliet is an amazing new rock musical that will blow your mind! Instead of the story of Romeo & Juliet ending in double tragedy, Juliet decides to put down the knife and continue living her life. Music from the hit-after-hit catalogue of Max Martin including 'Love Me Like You Do' (sung by Ellie Goulding for the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack), '...Baby One More' (Britney Spears), 'Can't Feel My Face' (The Weeknd) and 'Everybody' (Backstreet Boys) will be the anthem to this empowering new musical.

Do not miss your chance to book & Juliet tickets when they go on sale 11 Feburary. Join our mailing list to be notified when tickets go on sale!