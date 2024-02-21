Further casting announced for Kiss Me, Kate Feb 21, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride With even more shining stars added to the cast of the Barbicans revival of Kiss Me, Kate, it’s no wonder that the musical is Too Darn Hot! (The galaxy’s gas bodies register between 30,000 and 60,000 Kelvin, fact fans!) Book your tickets to this Summers must-see show, now!

Kiss Me, Kate cast

It has today been announced that WhatsOnStage award-winners, Nigel Lindsay (An Enemy of the People) and Hammed Animashaun (Black Mirror) will play Cole Porter’s goofy gangsters. They will join the previously announced Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) as Fred Graham, Stephanie J Block (Wicked) as Lilli Vanessi, Charlie Stemp (Crazy For You) as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz) as Lois Lane.

Lindsay gushed: “Kiss Me, Kate is one of my favourite musicals. Bart Sher is a world class director and the cast he has assembled will rock the house. I am excited to be joining the team.”

Animashaun, who recently starred in The Globes production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, added: “I’m very, very excited to be a part of this production and company! And I can’t wait to get stuck in and brush up everyone’s Shakespeare!

What is Kiss Me, Kate about?

Kiss Me, Kate was the first-ever winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical when the category was introduced in 1949. Now, 70 years, a film, and a handful of TV adaptations later, the hilarious production continues to delight and dazzle audiences.

The show follows the onstage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. The production is headed by egotistical actor-producer, Fred Graham, who casts his former flame, Lilli Vanessi to play opposite him in the role of Katharine. The pairs unresolved feelings cause tension and conflict both backstage and on, resulting in an unscripted drama which could rival the Bard's biggest epics!

Kiss Me, Kate creatives

In addition to the new cast members announced today, the creative team has also been confirmed! Tony award winner Barlett Sher will direct, alongside choreographer Anthony Van Laast, set designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Adam Fisher, and Stephen Ridley as the music supervisor.

Book tickets to Kiss Me, Kate today!

Featuring iconic numbers, including Another Op’nin’, Another Show, Too Darn Hot, Tom, Dick or Harry and Brush Up Your Shakespeare, book your tickets to the Broadway classic today!