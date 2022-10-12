Full casting announced for The Wife of Willesden Oct 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Adapted from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath by Zadie Smith, the award-winning unprecedented production The Wife of Willesden returns this Christmas, after a sold-out critically-lauded 2021 run. The Wife of Willesden welcomes the brilliance, hilarity and warmth of human communication, through the stories that we reveal about our own lives. The full cast for this marvellous piece of stagecraft has recently been announced, and tickets are available to purchase now for viewings at the Kiln Theatre London!

The cast of The Wife of Willesden

The full cast has recently been announced for the highly-anticipated return of Zadie Smith’s The Wife of Willesden. Previously announced Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, Secrets & Lies) reprises the starring role of Alvita, the Wife of Willesden.

Joining Perkins, Marcus Adolphy (Signal Fires, One Man Two Guvnors) returns to the roles of Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus. George Eggay (Starstruck) returns to the role of Pastor/Eldridge. Andrew Frame (Small Island, Macbeth) returns to the roles of Ian/Socrates/Bartosz. Troy Glasgow (DNA, Babygirl) plays Darren/Young Maroon. Claudia Grant (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) plays Polly/Sophie. Nikita Johal (The World Goes Round) plays Asma/Kelly. Scott Miller (War Horse) returns to the roles of Ryan/Colin. Jessica Murrain (Macbeth) plays Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny. Ellen Thomas (Moon on a Rainbow Shawl) returns to the role of Aunty P/Old Wife.

About The Wife of Willesden

Alvita is everybody's favourite type of person, filled with charm and wit, she is happy to get the next round in! She's a mother, a lover, an aunt and a friend. She’s been married five times and counting, and she’s ready to tell every juicy detail to anybody who wants to listen, so grab a pint and prepare for belly laughs and bonkers stories, because when it comes to her game, there is zero shame. Born with the gift of the gab, she’s ready to go, the only question is - are you in the chatty mood? Join Alvita as she turns her mishaps into magic, pain into pleasure and transcribes her love life into one big epic narrative.

The creatives of The Wife of Willesden

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham and Designed by Robert Jones, Lighting Design by Guy Hoare, Composition and Sound Design by Ben and Max Ringham, Associate Director Hannah Hauer-King, Associate Costume Design by Kinnetia Isidore, Casting by Julia Horan CDG, Movement Direction by Imogen Knight, Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, Voice & Dialect by Coach Hazel Holder.

Adapted by Zadie Smith, Smith is the author of the novels White Teeth, The Autograph Man, On Beauty, NW, and Swing Time - she is the winner of numerous literary awards.

Zadie Smith and Director Indhu Rubasingham invite you to pull up a seat at the bar and get the drinks flowing as you get a nose in at this beautifully intimate laugh-out-loud comedy.

