Full casting announced for The Shape of Things Apr 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Casting has recently been announced for the revival of Neil LaBute's celebrated masterpiece The Shape of Things, a play which poses the ultimate question: what does it truly mean to love someone, and how far is one willing to go in the name of art? This marks the first major production of the play in 20 years, and it's sure to verse audiences in the darker side of human nature…book your tickets today for The Shape of Things at Park Theatre today!

The cast of The Shape of Things

Amber Anderson makes her professional stage debut playing Eve. Her television work includes Peaky Blinders, Strike – The Cuckoo’s Calling, Maigret’s Dead Man and Black Mirror. Her film work includes The Souvenir II, Emma, White Lie, All the World’s a Stage, Skin Walker, In Darkness, The Riot Club, Lotus Eaters and Your Highness.

Carla Harrison-Hodge plays Jenny. Her theatre work includes Cyrano de Bergerac (Jamie Lloyd company/ Harold Pinter Theatre/BAM New York) and Amadeus (National Theatre). For television, her work includes Year of the Rabbit, Fresh Meat, and Cuffs.

Luke Newton plays Adam. His theatre work includes The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre). For television, his work includes Bridgerton (as series regular Colin Bridgerton), The Lodge, Mr Selfridge, Sadie J, and The Cut; and for film, Lake Placid: Legacy.

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy plays Phillip. His theatre work includes Y’Mam: Young Man’s Angry Movements (also written - Soho Theatre, Liverpool Everyman and UK tour), Something That Means Something (Theatre503), Peter Pan (Theatre By the Lake), Twelfth Night (Liverpool Everyman), War Horse (New London Theatre), and Galka Motlalka (Royal Exchange Theatre). For television, his work includes The Girlfriend Experience, and Hollyoaks (as series regular Jesse Donovan); and for film, Chosen, Act/Or, and The Turning Enigma.

About The Shape of Things

There is a price to pay for love.

In order to support his college education, Adam, a shy and nerdy student, juggles part-time jobs at an art museum and a video store. One day, he meets Evelyn, an art student who has recently graduated.

With her influence, Adam gains a newfound confidence that prompts a change in his physical appearance. Suddenly, he finds himself receiving the attention that he has never experienced before. However, as he embraces this new persona, Adam begins to question how much he is willing to transform in the name of love…

The Shape of Things tickets are available now!

This incredible revival and its star-studded cast is a captivating character study into love and the nature of art and explores what happens when the two collide.