    Full casting announced for Patriots

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The full cast has recently been announced for Peter Morgan’s Patriots, the thrilling production brought to you by the creator of the critically acclaimed Netflix period drama The Crown, Patriots follows the epic rise and fall of oligarch Boris Berezovsky and recently won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play in 2023. This award follows leading star Will Keen’s Olivier Award win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Vladimir Putin. Patriots will play at The Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week season from 26 May to 19 August 2023, book your tickets today!

    The story of Patriots

    “If the politicians cannot save Russia, then we businessmen must. We have not just the responsibility but the duty to become Russian heroes”.

    Patriots is set during The Fall of the Soviet Union, a time of tension, uncertainty and disarray. Under the ever-changing regimes of post-Soviet Russia, people are either winners or losers. Within minutes, today’s patriot can become tomorrow’s public enemy number one. Patriots explores the story of billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky, amidst a new generation of oligarchs that threaten to seize political control. Watch as Berezovsky falls from a position of power and is forced to flee the new political regime of Russia. 

    The cast and creatives of Patriots

    This thrilling political drama is directed by Rupert Goold (Ink, Spring Awakening) and stars BAFTA-winning Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Travesties) who will reprise his starring role as Berezovsky, with Will Keen (His Dark Materials) also returning to play Putin alongside Luke Thallon as Abramovich. 

