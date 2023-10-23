Full Casting Announced For Pacific Overtures Oct 23, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas First premiering in 1976, Sondheim and Weidman’s Pacific Overtures is an ambitious exploration into the historical and cultural interactions between Japan and the Western World. The critically acclaimed production has now announced full casting for the Menier Chocolate Factory run. Pacific Overtures completes Menier’s trilogy of Weidman/Sondheim musicals, following their productions of Assassins and Road Show. The production opens on December 4, with previews starting on November 25, and runs until February 24. Book your Pacific Overtures tickets now!

Pacific Overtures London Cast

Jon Chew plays the Reciter. His theatre work includes The Good Person of Szechwan (Lyric Hammersmith /Sheffield Theatres), Anything Goes (Barbican), Unity (1918) (Actor’s Studio) and many more!

Kanako Nakano plays Tamate. Her theatre work includes Neighbour Totoro (RSC/Barbican), AChorus Line (Curve Leicester), White Pearl (Royal Court Theatre) and more.

Saori Oda plays Shogun/Madam. Her theatre work includes Galaxy Train (Théatre Lapis), The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I (West End, UK tour), Avenue Q (UK and Ireland tour), Carousel (ENO) and Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre).

Takuro Ohno plays Kayama. He will be making his UK stage debut in this production. He has recently played the title role in The Phantom of the Opera in Japan and has appeared in many Japanese films and television shows.

Joaquin Pedro Valdes plays Manjiro. His theatre work includes Death Note (London Palladium), Then, Now & Next (Southwark Playhouse), Killing the Cat (Riverside Studios) and The Lion King (UK and Ireland tour).

The Story of Pacific Overtures

Nippon. The Floating Kingdom. One of Stephen Sondheim’s most acclaimed creations comes to the Chocolate Factory in a co-production with Umeda Arts Theater in Japan, where it has already been a huge success in Tokyo and Osaka. The story of the arrival of the West in 1853 in isolated Japan is seen from a Western perspective but played in an Eastern style. The score is filled with some of Sondheim’s most ravishing music, including “Someone in a Tree”, “Pretty Lady” and “A Bowler Hat”.

Pacific Overtures London Creatives

Pacific Overtures has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book written by John Weidman. The production is directed by Matthew White and features set design by Paul Farnsworth, costume design by Ayako Maeda, sound design by Gregory Clarke, choreography by Ashley Nottingham, musical supervision by Catherine Jayes, musical direction by Paul Bogaev, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, hair and makeup design by Wakana Yoshihara, and cultural consultation provided by You-Ri Yamanaka.

Pacific Overtures Tickets

Journey through a unique historical perspective and a fusion of Japanese and Western musical styles through Stephen Sondheim's iconic music.