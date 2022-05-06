Full casting announced for Mad House May 6, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The world premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s new play Mad House is set to open at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre next month. It was previously announced that Stranger Things star David Harbour and Halston star Bill Pullman will lead the cast in the roles of Michael and Daniel respectively. The Ambassadors Theatre Group productions have announced the full cast who will join Harbour and Pullman. Tickets for Mad House in London are now booking but be quick! This limited season is expected to sell fast!

London Mad House full cast

The world premiere of Mad House will star David Harbour as Michael and Bill Pullman as Daniel. David Harbour is a prolific, award-winning actor who is popularly known for his performances in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Black Widow, Suicide Squad, Quantum of Solace and Brokeback Mountain. As well as vast credits in film and television, Harbour is as equally established in theatre. His stage credits include his Tony-nominated performance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Broadway’s Longacre Theater and West End’s Apollo Theatre), The Rainmaker (Brooks Atkinson Theatre) and The Merchant of Venice (Broadhurst Theatre). Bill Pullman has extensive stage and screen credits. His theatre credits include All My Sons (London’s Old Vic), his Drama Desk Award-winning performance in Peter and Jerry (Off-Broadway) and The Other Place (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre). His television credits include Netflix’s Halston, Torchwood and Revelations. His film credits include Independence Day, While You Were Sleeping, Newsies and Casper.

Also joining the cast of Mad House in the West End is Hanako Footman (Netflix’s The Crown) as Devon, Akiya Henry (Olivier Award nominated performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre) as Lillian, Sinead Matthews (Hedda Gabler at the National Theatre, Channel 4’s Black Mirror) as Pam, Charlie Oscar (BBC’s Doctor Who) as Skylar and Stephen Wight (Men in Black) as Nedward.

Mad House creative team

Mad House is written by prolific playwright Theresa Rebeck. Her work on Broadway includes Dead Accounts and Mauritius. The world premiere production is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and features set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Tilly Grimes, sound design by Beth Duke for Autograph Sound and is composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

What is Mad House about?

A family reunion takes place in rural Pennsylvania, taking Michael back to his childhood home in order to take care of his dying father, Daniel. The time to pay the last disrespects has come. Michael’s siblings Nedward and Pam soon arrive with only one motive, trying to figure out how much money their dad has left them and how they get their hands on it.

Tickets for Mad House are expected to be in high demand!

Don’t miss this star cast in the world premiere of Mad House at London’s Ambassador’s Theatre. Mad House tickets are booking now for the limited season which begins previews on 15 June 2022 and runs until 4 September 2022.