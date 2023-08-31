Full cast announced for The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical Aug 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Tick tock, tick tock, the full cast of The Time Traveller’s Wife at the Apollo Theatre has been announced, joining the previously announced David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare). Based on the beloved book of the same name, The Time Travellers Wife leaves us with one question - what if you met the love of your life, only for time to rip you both apart at any second? Discover the answer for yourself, as performances for this highly-anticipated world premiere begin on 7 October 2023, book your tickets now!

The cast of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical

Tim Mahendran will play Gomez, whilst Hiba Elchikhe will play Charisse and Ross Dawes will play Henry’s Dad.

Sorelle Marsh (MAMMA MIA!) will play Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor (Claus) will play the Librarian, Irfan Damani (The SpongeBob Musical) will play Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar (Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) will play Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge (The Osmonds) will play Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe (Blues For An Alabama Sky) will play Dr Kendrick.

Also in the cast are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnell and Bobby Windebank. The roles of Young Clare and Alba will be shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

What is The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical about?

Nothing compares to the bond between Henry and Clare, yet they are much like any other couple who yearn for one another, but there’s a problem - Henry is plagued by the ability to time travel.

They meet, fall in love, and marry…all in the wrong order. No matter where or when Henry is always trying to reconnect with Clare, but the hands of time are desperate to pull them apart. Their journey is one of perseverance and impossibilities, as they cling to each other when all odds are stacked against them.

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical is a joyful, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, however, and whenever it manifests itself. The musical combines a heartbreaking and soaring original musical score and lyrics by multi-Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart.