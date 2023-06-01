Menu
    Frozen characters ranked: exploring the treasured personalities of Arendelle

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Across the kingdom of Arendelle, you’ll find a cast of legendary characters whose journeys and spirits have thawed the hearts of adults and children worldwide.

    We’ve travelled through the icy landscapes and have ranked the enchanting personalities that have propelled Frozen into the global, genre-defying franchise that it is. From sisters on a mission to huggable sidekicks, explore the Frozen characters and discover who stands out among the rest, and who holds the power to whip up a storm!

    Short disclaimer: we love them all (apart from you, Hans)!

    1. Elsa: The Empowering Ice Queen

    Claiming the top spot is Elsa, the iconic Ice Queen of Arendelle. Her magnificent journey of self-discovery and acceptance has made her the face of empowerment for people of all ages.

    The only (unofficial, can you believe it?) Disney princess who questions marriage on the first day, this fierce and independent queen uses her jaw-dropping powers to demonstrate that love conquers all. And let's not forget, her dress is perhaps the most captivating in the Disney arsenal.

    As she belts out 'Let It Go' from the skyline of her ice palace, Elsa's transformation showcases the strength found in embracing one's authentic self. She embodies all the qualities a modern-day Disney queen deserves - independence, courage, and a strong moral compass. Her character arc serves as a powerful symbol of personal growth and inspiration. Voiced by Idina Menzel, she will forever be remembered as the 'It Girl' of 2013, leaving a timeless legacy with the mammoth hit, 'Let It Go'.

    2. Anna: The Fearless Optimist

    Following closely in second place is Anna, the fearless and spirited princess of Arendelle, who proves that she is willing to stay frozen forever as a sacrifice for the love of her sister. Anna's unwavering optimism, genuine kindness, and undying loyalty make her one of the most endearing characters in Disney's catalogue. This cute-as-a-button princess exudes a joyful innocence so captivating, that you wish you could step into the screen and build a snowman with her!

    Anna's journey to save her sister and her kingdom is entirely selfless, driven by her understanding of the power of love. Her infectious spirit has made her an emblem of courage and hope, resonating with those who have ever felt like they don't quite belong. 

    3. Olaf: The Iconic Snowman

    Some people are worth melting for, and Olaf is one of them. If he’s not melting or dreaming of the sun, he’s smiling at his friends and sharing their pain. With his childlike wonder and heartwarming humour, Olaf is such a nice guy that he’ll bring tears to your eye - and for that, he has long been an instant fan favourite. 

    His innocent joy and positivity provide all the needed relief in more intense moments, and no matter how big the stakes are, when Olaf is around, you always feel like everything will be just okay. Beyond his comedic antics, Olaf imparts wisdom about cherishing the present, finding joy in the simplest of things, and the beauty of embracing change - as he truly understands, “an act of true love will thaw a frozen heart.”

    4. Kristoff: The Companion

    This ice harvester's rough exterior hides a heart of gold! Kristoff proves to be an exceptional companion to Anna, offering steadfast support, unwavering loyalty, and remarkable selflessness. He isn't afraid to provide honest feedback, even if it means pointing out when she's wrong or being impulsive. In other words, he's the friend who would call us a taxi after one too many drinks, or stop up from taking that last shot in the first place!

    Kristoff stands out as one of the most down-to-earth Disney princes since the likes of Flynn Ryder and Aladdin. His transformation throughout the story is often underrated but quite remarkable. Initially, he starts as your typical, practical guy aiming to avoid trouble and make a comfortable living. However, as the story progresses, he undergoes personal growth and becomes more in touch with his emotions - after all, Kristoff's defining trait is his authenticity. He is a cherished character in the Frozen universe and a striking example of what it means to be a true friend.

    5. Sven: The Reindeer

    Though silent, Sven's wholesome nature and loyalty to his friends speak volumes. As Kristoff's lovable reindeer companion, Sven represents the unbreakable connection between humans and animals. In the Frozen universe, his presence adds an extra touch of warmth.

    Having grown up with Kristoff, Sven shares a bond that goes beyond words. He is a rock of support for Kristoff during challenging times, and surprisingly, as a reindeer, he possesses excellent communication skills! With facial expressions that convey genuine emotion and good advice - Sven is a true master of non-verbal communication.

    A voice of reason and an incredibly fluffy sidekick, Sven is an adorable rock that anyone can lean on for support and comfort. Sven reminds us that friendship knows no boundaries, and the bond between humans and animals can be just as strong as any other connection. 

    6. Hans: The Resident Lovebomber 

    In a twist that left audiences reeling, it was revealed that Hans is the true villain of the story. Which is why the deceptive prince ranks last on the list.

    Hans’ charing facade conceals his sinister motives. With 12 older brothers, he knows that the path to becoming a king lies in marriage and murder. His character serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of judging solely based on appearances and the importance of not losing oneself in the pursuit of personal gain. He is willing to let Anna freeze to death and attempts to murder Elsa in cold blood, all in pursuit of his own ambitions. He represents everything that the story doesn't stand for and serves as a warning to viewers to avoid manipulation at all costs. 

    Each character in Frozen is there to teach us a life lesson worth listening to, there is a beautiful insight to be found in every character’s journey, and it’s worth acknowledging the unforgettable impact they have left on our lives.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

