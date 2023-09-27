Frank and Percy extends run due to phenomenal demand Sep 27, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Due to incredibly high demand, and with the majority of shows already fully booked, producer Bill Kenwright has decided to extend the limited run of Ben Weatherill's latest comedy, Frank and Percy, at London's The Other Palace. The play, featuring Ian McKellen as Percy and Roger Allam as Frank, under the direction of Sean Mathias, will now have an extended run until Sunday, December 17th. Book your tickets now!

Frank and Percy extends run due to phenomenal demand

About Frank and Percy

Frank and Percy received its critically acclaimed world premiere at the start of a record-breaking run at Theatre Royal Windsor, followed by two sold-out weeks at Theatre Royal Bath. Performances at The Other Palace began on 8 September.

Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men. Devoted to their canine companions, they believe that human connection is far more temperamental, but, as their dogs play in the park, can Frank, a widowed schoolteacher, and Percy, a somewhat radical elder statesman, find the time for new love, or should they just let sleeping dogs lie?

About the cast of Frank and Percy

Previously to Frank and Percy, Ian McKellen played Hamlet, followed by Firs in The Cherry Orchard in Sean Mathias’s inaugural summer season at Theatre Royal Windsor in 2021. Ian’s performance as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings films made him one of the world’s biggest film stars, but in spite of that and his further iconic screen performances in such box office hits asThe X-Men Trilogy, he has never forsaken his first love - theatre. McKellen won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in Amadeus in 1981 and has won an incredible six Olivier Awards (so far!) He scooped up the prestigious awards for his performances in Pillars of the Community (1977), The Alchemist (1978), Bent (1979), Wild Honey (1984), Richard III (1991) and Ian McKellen on Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others and YOU (2020).

Roger Allam has starred in stage, television, film and radio over the past three decades, and originated the role of Javert in the original cast of Les Misérables. Allam stared in the hugely successful revival of Boeing Boeing opposite Mark Rylance, as well as extensive work at the Royal Shakespeare Company (of which he is an associate artist), the National Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe and the West End; on television, Allam starred in the first series of Game of Thrones, and the last series of The Thick Of It and ten years as DI Thursday in Endeavour. His film credits include Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lady in the Van and two Stephen Frears hits,The Queen and Tamara Drew; his many radio roles include his hit series with Joanna Lumley; Conversations from a Long Marriage. He has won three Olivier Awards.

Frank and Percy tickets are available now!

Don’t miss Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in this stunning production.