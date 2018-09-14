Foxfinder Review Sep 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Foxfinder has just opened its doors to the West End and this strange dystopian tale will certainly have your curiosity piqued, enticing you to ask questions and having you wanting to know more. This play is nothing short of completely captivating, the darkness of the story balances with its dark and unlikely humour. Your eyes will be fixated on the stage and whilst the set is wonderfully apt for this production, it’s the cast and the way in which they perform that will demand your attention.

Pictured: Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon and Call the Midwife star Bryony Hannah in Foxfinder.

The cast is small, but you sure do get a quality over quantity vibe, as they dominate the small stage and create a big atmosphere in the small space that is the Ambassadors Theatre. Iwan Rheon, playing William Bloor in the show is attracting a lot of attention, being the “big name” here, and has created a hype that he lives up to- and then some. He is known for playing unforgettable characters, as are the rest of the cast, but this is all completely forgotten as the production begins. From the start, their characters in the play are the only ones in mind. Rheon is contrasted and complimented by co-star Paul Nicholls, who brings a big dynamic to the relationship between William and Sam. In the middle of this pair is Heida Reed who has a spotlight all of her own, as she gives a truly impressive performance.

When a play has a serious tone and is dialogue based, then it can’t hide behind anything big and showy. Often simplicity can be a hindrance to productions, however, Foxfinder isn’t one of them. Elements of this play like the cast sing out and you'll be glad for the simplicity of design and size of the company. A play this gripping is one that will capture audiences night after night. It’s a play that people will go on to talk about, whether that’s via social media or word of mouth, long after the curtain falls. Foxfinder is bound to be in great demand when the word spreads and you’re going to want to get your tickets whilst you can.

Foxfinder is playing at the Ambassadors Theatre through 5 January.