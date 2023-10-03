Five iconic Mean Girls moments we can’t wait to see on stage Oct 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Unlike Fetch, the UK transfer of the Mean Girls Musical is happening! With a book by Tina Fey and jam packed with iconic lines, the Mean Girls Musical was nominated for a whopping 12 Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway back in 2018. Now it’s finally confirmed that the cult film, which has embedded itself into our personalities and created a common language that all millennials understand, is getting its much-anticipated UK stage adaptation! Home-schooled in South Africa by her scientist parents, Cady is plunged into the suburban jungle of Illinois. Here she is forced to learn the very peculiar mating rituals and pack mentality of the typical American High School. Soon she unwittingly finds herself inducted into the seemingly fabulous world of The Plastics, the queen bees of North Shore High. However, Cady soon realises how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname…and the ruthless extent they'll go to in order to keep it, We can’t wait to enter Girl World next year, will you be joining us? Here are five classic Mean Girls moments we can’t wait to see on stage.

1. "So, you agree? You think you’re really pretty"?

This is the moment that launched a thousand memes. The moment when Regina and her gang beckon Cady over to their table and perform an interrogation that could make any criminal break a sweat, rapidly firing off questions and sarcastic (but hilarous) comments (‘I love that bracelet, so adorable’). Cady, bewildered to the third degree, doesn’t know how to react to the plastics, so answers with honesty.

Cady doesn’t try and prove herself, or allow herself to be intimidated, after all, there are much scarier threats in Africa. "You're like, so pretty!’ Regina snaps, Cady accepts the compliment, which puzzles Regina. Confused by her response, Regina asks ‘So, you agree? You think you’re really pretty?’ the scene brilliantly introduces us to the mean girls of the school, their cruel intentions and the ensuing battle that is about to begin, one classic line at a time.

2. "That’s so fetch".

Gretchen craves to be seen as her own person. Not the daughter of the Toaster Strudel inventor, or Regina’s badly treated accessory. In the hopes of owning her independence (maybe some people don't want to wear pink on Wednesday's) and setting trends herself, Gretchen decides that its time to make fetch happen.

A slang word supposedly picked up from England, Gretchen drops it in to almost every conversation, much to Regina’s ridicule - ‘stop trying to make it happen, it’s not going to happen’!. However, unlike her beloved white gold hoops, Fetch isn’t something Gretchen is willing to ditch. Her constant use of the slang is a subtle way of her challenging Regina’s rule. After all, we should all just totally stab Caesar, right?

3. "I’m a mouse, duh!"

Ever felt overdressed? Cady has. Decked out in fake teeth and fake blood on the advice of some fake friends, North Shore High School’s newest student turns up to the Halloween party of the season, dressed as a terrifying bride. Her torn and bloodied dress, shocking black wig, and ghostly pale face prompts other partygoers to ask her ‘why are you dressed so scary?’ and Cady’s completely valid response of ‘It’s Halloween’ only earns her confused looks and scoffs and scorns.

Everyone in Girl World knows that Halloween is the one time of year where you can dress as provocatively as possible, and nobody can judge you for it. Something which The Plastics take full advantage of. Kitted out in a black mini dress, heels and large silver earrings, Karen taps her fluffy grey ears and provides one of the most quotable lines when Gretchen questions her costume, ‘I’m a mouse, duh’

4. "You go, Glen Coco!"

Barely featured in the film, but one of the most memorable characters! In his best Santa gear, Damien bursts into classroom to dish out candy canes. The candygram is a status symbol, the more sweet treats you receive the more of a sweet treat your perceived to be. Cady uses the public display of popularity to cause a rift in The Plastics pack, buying candies for her and Karen and signing them from Regina, leaving Gretchen out. Damien strides into the English class brandishing his bag, after passing the candies to Cady and Karen he exclaims ‘Four for Glen Coco, you go, Glen Coco!’ and it's so bizzare that it has become one of the most memorable quotes of all time.

Fun fact: the actor who plays Glenn Coco wasn’t supposed to be in the film. After auditioning, and failing to get a part in the film, David Reale decided to hang around the set with the background artists in order to get a free meal at the crafts table. The director recognised him from the auditions and decided to put him in the candygram scene. Reale was never officially hired so he never got paid for his part, but he said his free lunch was pretty great.

5. "I can’t go out, I’m *cough* *cough* sick"

In a plot to take down Regina’s ‘army of skanks’, Cady phones The Plastics Queen Bee and encourages her to give her unfiltered thoughts on Gretchen. Unbeknownst to Regina, Gretchen is listening in to the conversation on her landline... Outraged by Reginas bitchy remarks, Gretchen then rings Karen to relay Regina’s cutting comments. Happy to stay care-free and ignorant, Karen doesn’t want to know and even tells Regina how annoying Gretchen is (after she accidentally tells Gretchen this). Gretchen blurts out that Regina thinks Karens a slut and Karen immediately cancels her plans with their leader. In the most unconvincing sick voice ever Karen states "I can’t go out, I’m *cough* *cough* sick’" to which Regina responds with the equally iconic ‘Boo, you whore!’

The scene provides an insight into the toxic relationships between The Plastics and shows the hierarchy within the group. Regina ends her call with Cady telling her she’s going to bed, then immediately rings Karen to see if she wants to hang out with her. She also tells Karen not to invite Gretchen, even though she previously told Cady that she loves her curly haired ‘friend’. It’s also the first time one of Regina’s minions rejects her and marks the start of The Plastics downfall.

Tickets for Mean Girls the Musical are available soon.

We’ve had to wait four years, but it’s finally happening! With tickets becoming available shortly, don’t miss your chance to see this fetch new musical.