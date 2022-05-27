First Look: David Harbour and Bill Pullman in Mad House rehearsals May 27, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The world premiere of new play Mad House by Theresa Rebeck is set to open next month at London’s Ambassadors Theatre. The cast will be led by David Harbour and Bill Pullman in the roles of Michael and Daniel respectively. Tickets for Mad House in the West End are available now! Book now to avoid missing out! Check out these first look images of the Mad House cast in rehearsals.

Mad House London cast

The world premiere of Mad House will star David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) as Michael and Bill Pullman (Halston, Casper) as Daniel. Alongside them will be Hanako Footman (Netflix’s The Crown) as Devon, Akiya Henry (Olivier Award nominated performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre) as Lillian, Sinead Matthews (Hedda Gabler at the National Theatre, Channel 4’s Black Mirror) as Pam, Charlie Oscar (BBC’s Doctor Who) as Skylar and Stephen Wight (Men in Black) as Nedward.

Mad House creative team

Mad House is a new play written by renowned playwright Theresa Rebeck (Dead Accounts and Mauritius, Broadway). The production is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel with set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Tilly Grimes, sound design by Beth Duke for Autograph Sound and is composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Mad House synopsis

Michael returns to his childhood home in order to take care of his dying father, Daniel. A family reunion is set to take place in Pennsylvania, when the time to pay the last disrespects comes. Michael’s siblings Nedward and Pam shortly arrive with just one intention, figuring out how much money their dad has left them and how they get their hands on it.

London tickets for Mad House are booking now!

Don’t miss out on the world premiere of Mad House at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre. The limited season begins on 15 June and ends on 4 September 2022. Tickets for Mad House are expected to sell fast. So, secure your seats whilst the best availability lasts!

🎫 Book your Mad House tickets now.