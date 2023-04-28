First look at the world premiere of Glory Ride Apr 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Take a first look at the epic new musical Glory Ride! Taking place in the rolling hills of Tuscany during the tumultuous era of the Second World War, Glory Ride follows a captivating story that blends heist, history, humour, and humanity, tied together with a soaring new score. Book your tickets today for Glory Ride and embark on this incredible journey at Charing Cross Theatre!

Gino Bartali was more than just a Tour de France winner. In the 1940s, he was a national icon and considered the second most famous man in Italy. Not only were his cycling feats in the Alps and the Pyrenees legendary, but Bartali also risked his life during World War II to save hundreds of people from fascism.

Using his cycling career as a cover, Bartali pedalled thousands of miles between Italian cities, hiding falsified identity cards and secret documents in his bike frame to aid victims in crossing borders to safety. His bravery rescued numerous persecuted Jews and other refugees, including many children. In 2013, Bartali was posthumously recognised as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the Holocaust victims.

Josh St. Clair, who played Grand Pabbie in the original cast of Frozen will play the lead role of Gino Bartali. Amy Di Bartolomeo, who is best known for playing Catherine of Aragon in SIX in the West End, will play Adriana Bani. Fed Zanni, who was Basilius in Head Over Heels will play Major Mario Carita.

Daniel Robinson, who was Kurt's Dad in Heathers the Musical, will play Giorgio Nico, while Ruairidh McDonald, winner of the Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the Year, will play Felix. Ryan Bennett, Peter Watts, James Coyne, Loris Scarpa, and Susianna Paisio complete the cast.

Glory Ride is directed by Kelly Devine, with associate direction by Ricky J. Hinds, musical direction by Dave Rose, set, costume & video design by PJ McEvoy, lighting design by Rob Halliday, orchestrations by Jen Green and casting direction by Harry Blumenau.

Bartali was not only a national hero but also a beloved figure in his local community, admired for his unwavering commitment to helping others. His story is a testament to the values of courage, loyalty, and doing what is right, even in the face of adversity.