Let us matchmake you with all the Fiddler on the Roof songs

The 1964 musical by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein is a must-see masterpiece. A classic amongst greats, Fiddler on the Roof is an enchanting celebration of love and life which still wows audiences today.

You may have heard of the show or know some of the tunes, but we’re here to guide you through all the Fiddler on the Roof songs before you see it at the Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park this summer.

All of the Fiddler on the Roof songs in order

Here’s your definitive guide to all the tunes you’ll hear while watching Fiddler on the Roof.

Fiddler on the Roof Act One songs

Tradition

'Tradition' serves as both the prologue and introduction to the main protagonist Tevye and the village he resides in. We also meet his wife Golde and their daughters Tzeitel, Hodel, Chava, Shprintze and Bielke. The song celebrates the importance of tradition and its role in survival. Throughout the song, we meet other Fiddler on the Roof characters.

Matchmaker, Matchmaker

When the village matchmaker, Yente, visits Tevye’s home, she tells Golde that an elderly wealthy butcher wants to marry the eldest daughter, Tzeitel. While Yente tries to sell Tzeitel on the idea of marrying Lazar Wolf, the younger sisters beg the matchmaker to make them a match of their own.

If I Were a Rich Man

Tired and fed up, Tevye asks God what harm would come from him being wealthy. Listing off the simple pleasures and easier life he’d live and enjoy if he had the money, the most famous of the Fiddler on the Roof songs highlights the humble lifestyle he and other villagers have.

Sabbath Prayer

After Tevye rejects Lazar Wolf, Tzeitel implores the young and handsome Motel to ask for her hand in marriage. The family gathers for the Sabbath, and Motel misses his chance.

To Life

Lazar and Tevye meet for a drink, and after a misunderstanding, Lazar convinces the father to allow him to marry Tzeitel. Overcome with joy, they drink to life, and the rest of the village gets involved, toasting to good fortune.

Miracle of Miracles

The morning after the revelry, Tevye announces his agreement with Lazar Wolf. Though Golde is overjoyed, Tzeitel is devastated and asks Tevye to grant her marriage to Motel. The timid tailor pleads to the father, and Tevye allows the union. The young couple celebrate with Miracle of Miracles.

Tevye’s Dream

To pave over his mistakes, Tevye pretends to be waking from a nightmare while Golde interrogates the identity of their eldest daughter's husband-to-be.

Sunrise, Sunset

Everyone comes together for Tzeitel and Motel’s wedding, and the parents sing a melancholy song about the passage of time.