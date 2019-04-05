Family shows to see over the 2019 Easter holidays Apr 5, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The weather doesn’t seem to have got the memo that Spring is here but that won’t stop the Easter fun that we have in store for you and your family. Theatre will certainly have “day out” crossed off your Easter bucket list this year and what better family outing than a great show? Here are the top ten family shows we recommend for the Easter holidays.

Your favourite Beatrix Potter characters come to life in Where is Peter Rabbit? at the Theatre Royal Haymarket!

School of Rock

If you want to rock out and stick it to the man this Easter, then it’s time for a field trip to see Dewey and his students turned band. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock based on the hilarious hit movie is guaranteed to be loved by the whole family. This show is both heart-warming and cool as can be, as these straight-A students get ready to compete in the of the Bands.

Aladdin

Be one jump ahead by getting your tickets for Aladdin and make sure you and your family are set to soar into a whole new world this Easter. Songs you know and love plus many more by the genie-us that is Alan Menken will have you all enchanted. Disney’s dazzling production of this family favourite will have you forgetting all about chocolate eggs and wishing instead for your own magical lamp.

Where is Peter Rabbit?

Here’s a musical adaptation that your whole family will enjoy, spanning from Grandma to the youngest, as Beatrix Potter’s beloved characters from her famous book The Tale of Peter Rabbit come to life live on stage in Where is Peter Rabbit?. With beautiful hand-crafted puppets based upon the illustrations taken straight from the book and famous voice-overs from Miriam Margolyes (popularly known as Professor Sprout in Harry Potter) and Griff Rhys Jones (LMTO’s A Christmas Carol), will have the whole family in the spirit of Easter.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Everybody knows the perfect way to inject a little (or a lot) of fabulous into a day out is by visiting Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre. You won’t be wondering why everyone is talking about him once you’ve seen him strut his stuff in six-inch stilettos (a birthday present from his mum) and you’ll even be singing about him all the way home, as the award-winning songs by Dan Gillespie Sells are sensational and catchy to boot. This heart-warming tale of overcoming bullies with the support of his mum and friends guarantees to bring the whole family together.

The Play That Goes Wrong

With tickets from just £24, you’ll be laughing both on your way to the theatre and all the way home. Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong from Mischief Theatre will have the whole family in hysterics, so be sure to hold onto your sides. If you’re wanting your Easter holidays to be hilariously catastrophic then there is no show more perfectly suited.

Mamma Mia

Gimme Gimme Gimme a ticket for Mamma Mia at the Novello Theatre; the ultimate feel-good night out in the West End. You’ll be a guaranteed super trouper if you treat your family to the smash-hit ABBA musical this Easter. The global phenomenon is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it’s not surprising, as this sunny tale of family, friendship and love provides a little slice of paradise every time.

The Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King tickets continue to be some of the most sought after in the West End after almost 20 years. This multi-award-winning musical is simply roarsome and a certain family favourite. The beloved animated film has been reimagined into a theatrical spectacular bursting with an unbeatable soundtrack, masterful puppetry and staging, and dynamic colours that bring the Pride Lands to life. With tickets to The Lion King, this will be an Easter holiday your family never forgets.

Wicked

This Wicked reimagining of the popular tale The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will have your whole family spellbound this Easter holiday. This gravity-defying, award-winning musical takes an otherwise unseen look at the tale of the witches, Elphaba “The Wicked Witch of the West” and Glinda the Good. Get lost on this extraordinary adventure of unlikely friendship and love in this critically and publicly acclaimed musical.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

Mischief Theatre brings another complete showstopper to the West End with The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre. This play is so silly that it’s genius and is bound to have your family cracking up this Easter. One enormous diamond is the goal but there are numerous hilarious obstacles in the way, making for the perfect day out in London town!

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Tickets for the multi-award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time are going quick now that it’s in its final weeks! Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, the tale follows Christopher, a fifteen-year-old boy, who finds himself on a frightening expedition that sees his world turned upside down. With a chance to upgrade your tickets and with no booking fee, now is the perfect time to secure your tickets for your Easter holiday!

Theatre is certainly the perfect way to treat your family this Easter and we have even more shows available on our website to ensure you find what’s right for you!