    Top 10 Family Shows to Book this Black Friday

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Black Friday: the ultimate test of patience, stamina, and sanity. You could be dragging the kids around a crowded shopping centre, praying that their iPads won’t run out of battery before you’ve checked off your shopping list. Or maybe you’re braving the chaotic online sales, only to realize you’ve accidentally bought a 6 inch Christmas tree, not the 6 foot one featured in ALL of the pictures. Either way, it’s enough to make anyone wish they could escape into a whole other world, one where all your responsibilities disappear and the only difficult shopping choice you have to make is whether you get the chocolate or strawberry ice cream during the interval. So, this Black Friday, skip the shopping stress and treat your family to one of these hilarious and magical shows instead!

    Whether you want to join Peppa for her muddy adventures, or Marty McFly’s time-travelling escapades, these shows offer something for every member of the family. So instead of rushing for deals, make this Black Friday a drama-filled delight on London’s best stages!

    Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out | Save up to 40%

    For the littlest theatre fans, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out brings all the fun of the smash hit show to the stage in an interactive adventure. With puppetry, sing-alongs, and plenty of audience participation, young fans can follow Peppa and friends as they explore the great outdoors, with plenty of mud puddles to jump in along the way! 

    Peppa Pig Live productions have delighted audiences globally and received rave reviews for keeping young audiences engaged while providing plenty of laughs for parents, too. This colourful, lively show is ideal for introducing little ones to the magic of theatre in a familiar, playful way.

    The Play That Goes Wrong | Save up to 47%

    Having celebrated its 10th Birthday earlier this year (fire extinguishers were on standby for the blowing out of the candles, you can never be too careful), The Play That Goes Wrong is officially the West Ends longest running comedy. The Olivier award-winning show has amassed a huge following, and with some seriously silly set pieces, larger than life characters and a gag rate ratio that would leave Tim Vine feeling exhausted, it’s easy to see why!

    The hilarious show follows a group of amateur actors trying (and failing) to put on a whodunnit, which has the exasperated director wonder whydidhebother. Join in on the fun with The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, you might even find yourself on stage…

    Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book | Save up to 39%

    Adapted from the beloved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book is a delightful adventure through the pages of one boy’s favourite storybook. In this playful, interactive stage adaptation, Charlie’s book takes audiences on a whimsical journey through pirate tales, fairy tales, space adventures, and more. 

    Known for their creative and colourful productions, the team behind Charlie Cook brings the story to life with vibrant puppetry, catchy songs, and laugh-out-loud moments that keep young audiences engaged from start to finish. This show is perfect for families with young book lovers who want to step inside the pages of their favourite bedtime story.

    Starlight Express | Pay No Fees

    For those who want something action-packed, Starlight Express is a dazzling choice. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-octane musical, famous for its roller-skating cast and futuristic set, follows the story of a young train competing in the race of a lifetime. The show’s innovative staging and roller-skating choreography have wowed audiences since the 1980s, and it has earned multiple Olivier nominations for its creative design and unique staging throughout the years. 

    With new, updated elements and new characters that keep it fresh,the latest adaptation of Starlight Express offers an unforgettable theatre experience full of fast-paced fun, making it perfect for kids who love adventure and high-energy entertainment.

    Back to the Future: The Musical | Save up to 47%

    Great Scott! Back to the Future: The Musical has quickly become a West End sensation, blending the nostalgic charm of the classic movie with electrifying musical numbers and dazzling special effects. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, this show follows Marty McFly’s time-travelling adventure with Doc Brown, complete with a real life DeLorean live on stage. 

    With clever updates to the original story and songs like “Put Your Mind to It,” the musical captures all the excitement of the 1985 hit film. Whether you’re a fan of the movie or are introducing it to your children for the first time, this high-energy show is an absolute blast for all ages, making it a fantastic choice for families.

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child | Exclusive Prices 

    Step into the wizarding world once again (though let's be honest, you never really left). Set 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child sees the boy that lived keep on living, though he’s not exactly living the dream. Stuck in the rat race rather than a thrilling snitch chase, a stressed-out Government official and father of three, Harry Potter deals with his most difficult challenge yet, fatherhood. Winner of a record-breaking 9 Olivier awards the magical play is packed with jaw-dropping special effects and a time-bending storyline. The production is guaranteed to keep the whole family spellbound.

    Mean Girls | Save up to 48%

    “This is not your mum's Mean Girls’ it was a tagline that caused many Millennial meltdowns when it appeared on the 2024 film poster, but it kind of had a point. The musical adaptation of the 2004 classic isn’t just for those that remembered it the first time around, it’s for those that have never seen it (or heaven forbid, were actually born after the cinematic masterpiece?!)  

    The West End adaptation brings all the sass, iconic costumes, and laugh-out-loud lines to life. With fetch new songs and plenty of high-school drama, Mean Girls is a fun show for teens, adults and cool moms alike. 

    101 Dalmatians | Save up to 35%

    The original production was first performed at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and it has since been spotted up and down the UK on its critically acclaimed tour. Now Dodie Smith’s classic canine caper is returning to the capital! 

    Brimming with cute (puppet) puppies, and starring a fashion-forward villainess (played by the multi award-winning West End royalty, Kerry Ellis), this thrilling adventure will make everyone feel warm and fuzzy inside. It’s a delightful way to spend time with the family - though maybe keep your pooches at home.

    Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo | Save up to 29%

    The groundbreaking worldwide phenomenon, Cirque Du Soleil return to their London home to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Corteo. Combining acrobatics, live music, and pure theatrical magic, Cirque Du Soleil are experts in creating a unique and immersive experience that delights theatregoers of all ages. Set in the grand Royal Albert Hall, the show is a visual feast that will satisfy the most discerning palate.  

    The show, which follows a hapless clown named Mauro, contrasts the grand with the intimate, the silly with the tragic, and the beauty of perfection with the appeal of imperfection. 

