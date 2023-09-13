Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada in London

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Ready, set, strut! London Fashion Week is all the range in the capital, and the runway is set for the dynamite debut of The Devil Wears Prada, a sparkling new musical (based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel) that’s bringing all the glamour of high fashion to London's Dominion Theatre in October 2024. Could today be any more fabulous?

    Everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada in London
    Everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada in London

    What is The Devil Wears Prada in London about? 

    Pick your garments carefully because this new musical is hautter than hell! The Devil Wears Prada is a delightful, hilarious and fabulously chic story about discovering your inner authenticity. 

    Fresh from her college days, aspiring journalist Andy lands a job at the renowned Runway magazine, where she works under the formidable and influential editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. Andy is willing to give up her personal life to meet Miranda's incredibly high expectations, and in the process, she finds herself increasingly drawn to the glamorous world she used to disdain. The question is, how much is Andy willing to do in order to achieve her goals, and will the price of sacrificing her principles be worth it in the end?

    Who are the creatives of The Devil Wears Prada

    The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

    The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum/ Alchemation (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, SIX and Mrs. Doubtfire), Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire, Ain’t Too Proud, Sister Act The Musical) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

    About The Devil Wears Prada book and film 

    Lauren Weisberger’s smash-hit novel was published in 2003 to critical acclaim. The glitzy tale was inspired by Weisberger's personal experiences working as an assistant to Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine. What resulted was a satirical glimpse into the fashion industry itself and the high-end fashion magazine world…with all of its ruthless and demanding quirks, and beautiful outfits of course.

    In 2006, the novel was given new life and was adapted into a film of the same name, which has designed its own legacy. Directed by David Frankel. The movie starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs. Meryl Streep's portrayal of the ruthless and iconic Miranda Priestly earned her critical adoration (and an Academy Award nomination, no biggie!). 

    Where can I get The Devil Wears Prada tickets?

    This cultural touchstone with music from Elton John is sure to be all the rage, and you’ll definitely be in awe of the fashion on display. Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada are not available yet, but will be coming soon with London Theatre Direct, sign up to our mailing list for more updates!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Elsa silhouette. Disney

    Everything that you need to know about Frozen the Musical

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular Frozen the Musical. The award-winning musical brings to life ... Read more

    It

    8 magical Harry Potter facts that you probably didn’t know

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    We all spent our childhoods (and adulthoods) wondering what would happen if our own letter from Hogwarts came flying ... Read more

    Baz Lurhmann

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical announces spectacular spectacular new leads

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Say hidi hidi hidi hi to the spectacular spectacular Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson, who will be stepping into the gl... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies