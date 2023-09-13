Everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada in London Sep 13, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Ready, set, strut! London Fashion Week is all the range in the capital, and the runway is set for the dynamite debut of The Devil Wears Prada, a sparkling new musical (based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel) that’s bringing all the glamour of high fashion to London's Dominion Theatre in October 2024. Could today be any more fabulous?

What is The Devil Wears Prada in London about?

Pick your garments carefully because this new musical is hautter than hell! The Devil Wears Prada is a delightful, hilarious and fabulously chic story about discovering your inner authenticity.

Fresh from her college days, aspiring journalist Andy lands a job at the renowned Runway magazine, where she works under the formidable and influential editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. Andy is willing to give up her personal life to meet Miranda's incredibly high expectations, and in the process, she finds herself increasingly drawn to the glamorous world she used to disdain. The question is, how much is Andy willing to do in order to achieve her goals, and will the price of sacrificing her principles be worth it in the end?

Who are the creatives of The Devil Wears Prada?

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum/ Alchemation (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, SIX and Mrs. Doubtfire), Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire, Ain’t Too Proud, Sister Act The Musical) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

About The Devil Wears Prada book and film

Lauren Weisberger’s smash-hit novel was published in 2003 to critical acclaim. The glitzy tale was inspired by Weisberger's personal experiences working as an assistant to Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine. What resulted was a satirical glimpse into the fashion industry itself and the high-end fashion magazine world…with all of its ruthless and demanding quirks, and beautiful outfits of course.

In 2006, the novel was given new life and was adapted into a film of the same name, which has designed its own legacy. Directed by David Frankel. The movie starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs. Meryl Streep's portrayal of the ruthless and iconic Miranda Priestly earned her critical adoration (and an Academy Award nomination, no biggie!).

Where can I get The Devil Wears Prada tickets?

This cultural touchstone with music from Elton John is sure to be all the rage, and you’ll definitely be in awe of the fashion on display. Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada are not available yet, but will be coming soon with London Theatre Direct, sign up to our mailing list for more updates!