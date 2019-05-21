Everything you need to know about Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale May 21, 2019 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Secret Cinema is the new wave of entertainment that is taking London and the world by storm. Perhaps you’ve already heard of Secret Cinema, or maybe you’ve been lucky enough to attend one of their fancy shows, but if you haven’t don’t worry, we’re here to answer all your questions about Secret Cinema and their latest production, 007: CASINO ROYALE. Let’s start from the beginning:

What is Secret Cinema?

Secret Cinema brings your favourite films to life, literally. Mixing immersive theatre experiences with a cinema environment unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, Secret Cinema creates true 4D cinema in a way that will have you starring in your own cinema adventure.

Secret locations that are transformed into extensions of the world of the film and actors, plus audience members in costume mingling and merging and a once-in-a-lifetime film screening experience all come together to create the Secret Cinema experience. Each experience unique and unforgettable allowing you to become fully immersed in the world of the film.

What and Where is the new Secret Cinema presentation?

Secret Cinema is presenting Casino Royale from 24 August to 22 September 2019. The Secret Cinema Casino Royale experience will take place in a secret London location. No need to worry though, we have it on good authority that the location will be easy to access being only a short distance from a London Underground Station. The location is said to be about 35 minutes from Liverpool Street, 40 minutes from London Bridge and 45 minutes from both Oxford Circus and King’s Cross/St. Pancras.

Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale is an immersive experience that can last more than four hours. As such, the start and end times vary depending on the day of the week. Wednesday and Thursday experiences go from 18.00-23.00, Friday and Saturday experiences from 18.00-23:30, and Sunday experiences from 16.00-21.00.

What do I need to bring/do?

Everyone who visits the Secret Cinema has control over their own experience. You will be expected to dress for the event. Your exclusive mission briefing will include a cover character and it is up to you to bring that character to life. Dress the part, embody your character and get a feel for what it’s like to be an international (wo)man of mystery.

Please be aware that the Secret Cinema is a phones- and photography-free zone. You are encouraged to immerse yourself fully in the experience and make memories the old-fashioned way. In order to help with this, all phones and recording devices will be secured in a pouch for the duration of the evening.

Other than that, you are encouraged to enjoy the sights, sounds and experiences around you. Make the most of your experience and fully engage with your character and the characters around you before the big screening.

What are the different Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale tickets available?

Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale tickets come in two different tiers: Standard and VIP. Every Secret Cinema experience is unique, but considering that different ticket tiers follow narratives and experiences that do not necessarily overlap, it is recommended that your party all book the same tier tickets if you wish to spend the evening together.

All tickets guarantee access to the online MI6 employee portal along with a customised mission briefing and alias. Tickets also secure entry to the 4+ hour immersive Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale event and the accompanying screening which combines theatre, special effects and film. All seating is unreserved, but VIP ticket holders will be guided into their seats by a dedicated host.

VIP tickets are limited and come with a stockpile of luxurious extras. In addition to fast-track entry ensuring you glide into your experience, a dedicated VIP team will be in attendance during the event. Along with these enhanced experiences, VIP ticket holders will also be given two drink vouchers, a food voucher, and a special VIP gift bag.

The Secret Cinema experience is one like no other. To live a night in the life of a secret agent make sure that you book your Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are limited so make sure that you book early to guarantee your acceptance into the exclusive Operation WILDCARD inner circle and experience Casino Royale as never before. Whether you are a die-hard Bond fan or new to the world of espionage, this Secret Cinema experience is one you will never forget!

