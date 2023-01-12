Menu
    Eugenius! is returning to London in 2023

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Eugenius!! With more 80s pop culture references than ever before, a moving and comical story of the underdog, and some truly irresistible pop tunes, the legendary cult classic production is back and remodelled for the stage of The Turbine Theatre. Keep an eye out on our news page for further information on how you can get tickets for Eugenius!.

    About Eugenius! 

    In 2016, a one-night-only production of Eugenius! was staged at the London Palladium, featuring a cast that included Amy Lennox, Warwick Davis, David Bedella, and Summer Strallen. Marcus Brigstocke provided narration.

    Following this, a fully staged production of Eugenius! debuted at The Other Palace for a full run in 2018 to rave reviews. Critics praised the warmth and joyous atmosphere of the show, as well as the score, which The Guardian and Theatre Weekly dubbed as "infectiously poppy pastiche" and "astonishingly catchy." Later, the show received two WhatsOnStage nominations.

    Eugenius! synopsis

    With a roaring score as powerful as kryptonite, this electric British musical pays homage to the vibrancy of the 1980s. In Eugenius!, the roles are reversed, wishes are granted, nerds reign instead of being oppressed and within everyone, there is an inner superhero waiting to take flight. 

    Eugenius! brings the nostalgia from the 80s comics and movies to the stage while following Euegene along the transformation of a lifetime. With a legion of Eugenes, we can collectively prove that we are all mighty heroes! The pulsating soundtrack has been streamed by millions of people in 125 countries and is sure to set the stage alight when it lands at The Turbine Theatre.

    The creatives of Eugenius! 

    The musical is written by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins and is directed by Hannah Chissick, it will run at the Turbine Theatre from 17 March - 28 May 2023.

    Eugenius! tickets may be coming soon! 

    Keep your eyes peeled for tickets for Eugenius! and further information to be announced on our news page! 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

