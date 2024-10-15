Elton John shamelessly flirts in front of husband of 19-years, David Furnish Oct 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Can you feel the lust tonight? 77 year-old singer, songwriter and pianist, Elton John, shamelessly flirts with moderator, Matt Hemley in front of husband David Furnish at The Devil Wears Prada launch. Elton John has been smashing barriers and taboo subjects with a diamante baseball bat since 1975, so he’s no stranger to shocking audiences. The EGOT winner and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer has been at the forefront of the avant garde, wearing couture dresses long before Harry Styles graced the cover of Vogue in a Gucci floor length number.

The outspoken musician has called many things over the course of his 60 year career (Reggie, The Rocketman, Sharon) but shy has never been one of them. So when he spotted an opportunity for a cheeky joke at the launch he grabbed it.

Moderator and Deputy Manager of The Stage, Matt Hemley had been interviewing the cast and creatives of the brand new musical, The Devil Wears Prada, at the Claridges Hotel on 14 October. Everyone responded with model answers, but when it came to Elton’s turn he couldn’t resist turning the ballroom hall blue.

Hamley addressed the multi award-winning musician, ‘Elton, seeing as I have you, I think it’s only right that I ask you one more question’ to which the Crocodile Rock singer cut him off stating ‘Yes, I’m gay. And I’m parked by the Commissary' Unable to control his blushes Hamley tried to persevere but Elton spotted his opportunity to playfully ridicule ‘Your turning red, am I making you blush?’ to which Hemly gleefully responded ‘stop flirting with me Elton! I hope someone has got this on camera!’

Elton wasn’t done, however. When asked about the fashion-forward musical he responded ‘It’s the type of show which will have people coming three or four times’ he quickly added with a cheeky smirk ‘I’ve never come three or four times in my life’ which caused the audience to erupt in a fit of giggles.

The musical, packed with iconic lines from the film including ‘Florals for spring, groundbreaking’ ‘I assume you have prior arrangements, perhaps an ugly skirt convention you can’t miss’ and of course ‘That's all,’ promises to be just as witty as Eltons remarks.