And we are telling you all about the Dreamgirls songs

Inspired by the life and careers of groundbreaking musicians such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown and more, Dreamgirls follows the struggles and meteorological rise to fame of a black R&B singing group in the 1960s and 1970s. Though The Dreamgirls' characters are inspired by well-known people and events, the tunes are completely original. Written by Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen, the Dreamgirls songs perfectly encapsulate the R&B era.

All the Dreamgirls songs in order

Get strapped in because we have a lot to cover. There are 27 Dreamgirls songs in total.

Dreamgirls Act One songs

I’m Looking for Something, Baby

We're introduced to The Dreamettes, a group of hopefuls who travel from Chicago to New York to enter a talent competition. The opening song shines a light on Effie while the group prepares for their performance.

Goin’ Downtown

This narrative song showcases another group at the Amateur Night at the Apollo Theatre. While the group sings, we meet the popular R&B singer James “Thunder” Early and his manager Marty.

Takin’ the Long Way Home

During another act’s performance, Curtis - a used car salesman who wants to be a music manager - tries to convince The Dreamettes to provide backup for Jimmy. A confident Effie refuses the proposition, believing they’ll be stars after they win the competition.

Move

The song written by Effie’s brother, CC, puts the full-figured singer front and centre, allowing her to hit those high notes and wow the audience.

Fake Your Way to the Top

After losing the contest, Curtis convinces The Dreamettes to go on tour with Jimmy. Selling the dream, he convinces Jimmy and Marty to venture into pop and fake it until they make it.

Cadillac Car

Painting a picture of the American dream and its realities, 'Cadillac Car' is a cynical and sceptical song about consumerism.

Steppin’ to the Bad Side

After having their song stolen, Jimmy and The Dreamettes managers decide to bribe DJs to play the new single 'Steppin’ to the Bad Side' and raise their profile.

Party, Party

After Lorrell turns 18, the married Jimmy confesses his feelings for the starlet. The young singer tries to resist his advances, but the influential elder continues to pursue her. All the while, Effie and Curtis start a relationship of their own.

I Want You, Baby

Attempting to make Jimmy a household name and influenced by Perry Como, Curtis organises a gig at the Atlantic Hotel where Jimmy sings the smooth 'I Want You Baby'.

Family

Now Jimmy is on the road to success, Curtis turns his attention to The Dreamettes. As part of their push, he wants to rename them The Dreams and puts Deena in the spotlight instead of Effie. The change in dynamics causes tension, making Effie resentful of the traditionally beautiful Deena. Effie’s songwriting brother, CC, promises that he’ll make her a star when the time is right.

Dreamgirls

Introducing them to the masses, The Dreams sing 'Dreamgirls' for their debut at the Crystal Room in Cleveland. It’s an upbeat, aspirational song representative of girl groups of the time.

Press Conference

The Dreams’ successful gig attracts press attention. The media is thirsty to meet the fresh new stars and get to know the singers better. While Deena takes the lead - both in the band and in front of the press - Effie becomes even more resentful.

Heavy

While Deena’s star shines brighter, Effie becomes suspicious of her and Curtis. Effie and Deena argue and Effie starts disrupting performances. Curtis steps in and tells Effie to stop while Deena defends herself and Lorrell tries to keep the peace.

It’s All Over

The band are renamed, again, this time to Deena Jones and the Dreams - demoting Effie to backup singer once more. As Curtis criticises Effie, she becomes riled up and lashes out at the rest of the group. It’s revealed that Curtis has replaced her before she has a chance to announce she’s pregnant.

And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going

The ultimate Act One finale, 'And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going' is as powerful as it is famous. Exceeding its existence as the Dreamgirls showstopper, the epic torch song has hit number one in the charts and won awards.

In the show, it’s a powerful declaration of defiance and devotion from Effie after Curtis ends their romantic and professional relationships. It not only functions as Effie’s exit from the Dreams, it entices the audience to return for Act Two.