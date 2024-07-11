Menu
    And we are telling you all about the Dreamgirls songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Inspired by the life and careers of groundbreaking musicians such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown and more, Dreamgirls follows the struggles and meteorological rise to fame of a black R&B singing group in the 1960s and 1970s. Though The Dreamgirls' characters are inspired by well-known people and events, the tunes are completely original. Written by Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen, the Dreamgirls songs perfectly encapsulate the R&B era.

    All the Dreamgirls songs in order

    Get strapped in because we have a lot to cover. There are 27 Dreamgirls songs in total.

    Dreamgirls Act One songs

    I’m Looking for Something, Baby

    We're introduced to The Dreamettes, a group of hopefuls who travel from Chicago to New York to enter a talent competition. The opening song shines a light on Effie while the group prepares for their performance.

    Goin’ Downtown

    This narrative song showcases another group at the Amateur Night at the Apollo Theatre. While the group sings, we meet the popular R&B singer James “Thunder” Early and his manager Marty.

    Takin’ the Long Way Home

    During another act’s performance, Curtis - a used car salesman who wants to be a music manager - tries to convince The Dreamettes to provide backup for Jimmy. A confident Effie refuses the proposition, believing they’ll be stars after they win the competition.

    Move

    The song written by Effie’s brother, CC, puts the full-figured singer front and centre, allowing her to hit those high notes and wow the audience. 

    Fake Your Way to the Top

    After losing the contest, Curtis convinces The Dreamettes to go on tour with Jimmy. Selling the dream, he convinces Jimmy and Marty to venture into pop and fake it until they make it.

    Cadillac Car

    Painting a picture of the American dream and its realities, 'Cadillac Car' is a cynical and sceptical song about consumerism. 

    Steppin’ to the Bad Side

    After having their song stolen, Jimmy and The Dreamettes managers decide to bribe DJs to play the new single 'Steppin’ to the Bad Side' and raise their profile. 

    Party, Party

    After Lorrell turns 18, the married Jimmy confesses his feelings for the starlet. The young singer tries to resist his advances, but the influential elder continues to pursue her. All the while, Effie and Curtis start a relationship of their own.

    I Want You, Baby

    Attempting to make Jimmy a household name and influenced by Perry Como, Curtis organises a gig at the Atlantic Hotel where Jimmy sings the smooth 'I Want You Baby'.

    Family

    Now Jimmy is on the road to success, Curtis turns his attention to The Dreamettes. As part of their push, he wants to rename them The Dreams and puts Deena in the spotlight instead of Effie. The change in dynamics causes tension, making Effie resentful of the traditionally beautiful Deena. Effie’s songwriting brother, CC, promises that he’ll make her a star when the time is right.

    Dreamgirls

    Introducing them to the masses, The Dreams sing 'Dreamgirls' for their debut at the Crystal Room in Cleveland. It’s an upbeat, aspirational song representative of girl groups of the time.

    Press Conference

    The Dreams’ successful gig attracts press attention. The media is thirsty to meet the fresh new stars and get to know the singers better. While Deena takes the lead - both in the band and in front of the press - Effie becomes even more resentful.

    Heavy

    While Deena’s star shines brighter, Effie becomes suspicious of her and Curtis. Effie and Deena argue and Effie starts disrupting performances. Curtis steps in and tells Effie to stop while Deena defends herself and Lorrell tries to keep the peace.

    It’s All Over

    The band are renamed, again, this time to Deena Jones and the Dreams - demoting Effie to backup singer once more. As Curtis criticises Effie, she becomes riled up and lashes out at the rest of the group. It’s revealed that Curtis has replaced her before she has a chance to announce she’s pregnant. 

    And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going

    The ultimate Act One finale, 'And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going' is as powerful as it is famous. Exceeding its existence as the Dreamgirls showstopper, the epic torch song has hit number one in the charts and won awards.

    In the show, it’s a powerful declaration of defiance and devotion from Effie after Curtis ends their romantic and professional relationships. It not only functions as Effie’s exit from the Dreams, it entices the audience to return for Act Two.

    Dreamgirls Act Two songs

    Love, Love You Baby

    The Dreams continue without Effie, and they find the fame she so desperately craved.

    When I First Saw You

    Now Deena is a full-fledged icon, she tells Curtis of her career plans. Knowing she’s the secret to his success, he rejects her pleas to be released from the band.

    I Am Changing

    Repentant for her actions and finding peace, Effie stops her diva behaviour and tries to make a show biz comeback. It’s Effie’s second big Dreamgirls song, showing off her vocals and solidifying her as the best performer of the Dreamgirls characters.

    Ain’t No Party

    Deena and the Dreams plus Jimmy perform at the National Democratic Fundraiser. While backstage, Lorrell and Jimmy argue about their relationship and his career troubles.

    I Meant You No Harm

    After their argument, an upset Lorrell turns to Deena while Jimmy steps onto the stage to perform. To repair their bond, Jimmy sings 'I Meant You No Harm'. Halfway through the song, Jimmy announces he can no longer sing sad songs and starts rapping. 

    The Rap

    The frustrated Jimmy leads the band in an improvised funk number where he embarrasses himself, resulting in Curtis dropping him after he drops his pants.

    I Miss You, Old Friend

    Marty facilitates a reconciliation between CC and Effie. The brother apologises for his hand in ruining her career, and the pair reunite in a heartfelt duet, reflecting on their wrongdoings and relationship.

    One Night Only

    Wanting his song to be performed in its original form, CC asks Effie to record 'One Night Only'. The goosebump-inducing rendition climbs the charts. This causes Curtis to release the Deena and the Dreams’ version early. The crooked manager also pays off DJs to play their upbeat version instead of Effie’s. We hear both versions in the show.

    Like 'I Am Telling You', 'One Night Only' has had an epic life outside of the show. Elaine Paige and Sylvester have covered it, with Hugh Jackman performing the number at the 2004 Tony Awards.

    I’m Somebody

    Uncovering Curtis’ dastardly deeds, Effie, Marty and CC confront him at one of Deena and the Dreams’ gigs. Effie is emboldened by her newfound self-belief and introduces her ex-manager and ex-lover to her lawyer.

    Listen

    Removing Curtis from the equation allows Effie and Deena to reconcile. Effie helps Deena come to terms with the kind of man Curtis is and that there’s life outside of him and his actions. The beautiful duet allows each lead singer to shine.

    Effie White’s Gonna Win

    Forced to negotiate terms with Effie’s lawyer, Curtis has to face up to his actions while Effie grasps her opportunity to find fame with both hands, and Deena leaves him.

    Hard To Say Goodbye

    After Deena and the Dreams disband, they perform a farewell gig where Effie joins them on the stage for the final number.

    Notable members of the Dreamgirls cast

    Dreamgirls had an award-winning West End run in 2016. It was the first time Dreamgirls was performed in London, and Amber Riley played the incredible Effie White at the Savoy Theatre. Joining her on stage was Ibinabo Jack as Lorrell and Lily Frazer as Michelle.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

