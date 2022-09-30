Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Drag Race’s River Medway and Victoria Scone to join the cast of Death Drop: Back In The Habit

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Prepare for a night of eleganza extravaganza - it has recently been announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK legends River Medway and Victoria Scone will be joining an already fierce lineup of queens in Death Drop: Back In The Habit. Henny, it's time for some serial slasher realness! Book your tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit today!

    About River Medway and Victoria Scone

    They call her the beautiful butterfly. Named after the River Medway, this iconic queen competed in the third series of Drag Race UK and soon earned the title of underdog. In episode 1 of Drag Race UK, River Medway stole the stage by walking the runway dressed as the statue of Thomas Waghorn. Despite mixed weekly reactions from the judges, she managed to captivate the hearts of fans nationwide. 

    Welsh drag performer Victoria Scone entered Drag Race UK influenced by the pride of Britain, which is why named herself after the delicious baked good. Not only is she the drag daughter of Tia Kofi, but she also made herstory by being the first lesbian cisgender woman to participate in the Drag Race franchise. With ravishing outfits and a loveable persona, Scone, alongside Medway, join Drag Race alumni Willam, Cheryl Hole, and drag king LoUis CYfer.

    The premise of Death Drop: Back in The Habit 

    Get ready to take a trip to the nunnery - what awaits is a group of glistening and glamourous nuns stumbling through their Convent in desperation, trying their best to avoid a serial slasher that stalks the halls! Watch as Sis Marple reveals all the juicy clues. You’ll be clutching your chest and dropping that jaw - eager to see if these queens can make it to the finish line.

    Tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit are now available!

    Covergirl, put that bass in your walk! Get ready to see some of the world's most famous drag queens, by booking your tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit today, live in London! 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    International Podcast Day: a list of our favourite theatre podcasts

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    International podcast day celebrates the power of audio entertainment. Over the past decade, podcasts have risen to b... Read more

    What shows are closing in London theatre this month? (October 2022)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    October marks the beginning of the end of the autumn season. With longer nights and colder days, getting comfortable ... Read more

    Text: Karen Ruimy and Arlene Phillips present House of Flamenka. SadlersWells. Sadler

    House of Flamenka release new production images

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Master of dance Arlene Phillips presents House of Flamenka, a vibrant and sleek fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary d... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies