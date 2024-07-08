Menu
    A guide to all the Dear Evan Hansen characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    The kid that doesn’t fit in. The kid that doesn’t want to fit in. The kids that don’t need to fit in. Meet them all in the coming-of-age musical about a socially awkward teen who changes his life with a lie. Navigating tragedy, mental health, and responsibility, the Dear Evan Hansen characters learn a lot. And now, we’ll learn about them.

    Who are the main Dear Evan Hansen characters?

    Dear Evan Hansen struck a chord when it opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2019. With hard-hitting topics and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it won three Olivier Awards and two WhatsOnStage Awards in 2020. But the show is nothing without the characters, so let’s meet them now.

    Evan Hansen

    The eponymous character of Evan Hansen is a high-school student with social anxiety and low self-esteem. Longing to fit in, he observes the world around him while he tries to find an in. Singing some of the most powerful Dear Evan Hansen songs - including 'Waving Through A Window', 'For Forever' and 'You Will Be Found' - it’s a coveted musical theatre role. In London, Sam Tutty made a name for himself playing the role for which he won the Olivier for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Other notable actors who have played the Dear Evan Hansen character worldwide include Ben Platt (who originated the role on Broadway and won a Tony for his performance), Noah Galvin, Jordan Fisher, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

    Heidi Hansen

    Evan’s busy single mum, Heidi, works as a nurse while attending night school. Though she’s a doting mother, her unavoidable absence adds to Evan’s distress. He relies on the exercises his therapist has assigned him to help him make sense of his day to day life. One such exercise is writing letters to himself, which sparks the series of events that leads Evan to become a hero, then a villian, and finally a mixture of both.

    Connor Murphy

    A social outcast who struggles to deal with his impulses, Connor Murphy shows a different side of rejection and longing. Seen as a delinquent due to his drug use and aggression, Connor’s mental well-being isn’t addressed, leading to him taking his own life. Through this action, Evan sees an opportunity to insert himself into a situation which spirals out of control. Though Connor dies in Act One, his ghost is seen throughout the show.

    Zoe Murphy

    The biggest victim of all the Dear Evan Hansen characters, Zoe Murphy is Connor’s younger sister and the love interest of Evan. Having practically hated Connor while he was alive, she wishes she could have known him better, and turns to Evan, who has lied about being Connor’s friend. 

    Cynthia Murphy

    Connor and Zoe’s mum is trying her best but often doesn’t know what to do. The stay-at-home mum is scrambling to keep the fragile family together and finds solace in Evan, accepting him and all his comforting lies.

    Larry Murphy

    Larry is Zoe and Connor’s busy and distant father. Where his children saw a lack, he fills a gap in Evan’s life. Due to his cold demeanour, along with the general family dysfunction, he and the other members of the Murphys are blamed for Connor’s death by the public.

    Alana Beck

    The over-achieving Alana is always looking for extracurricular activities to add to her college applications. Getting caught up in Evan’s web of lies, she joins him in a quest to start a fundraising campaign called The Connor Project leading to a viral moment for Evan which ultimately exposes him.

    Jared Kleinman

    A begrudging family friend of Evan, Jared helps keep the fictitious friendship alive by fabricating emails sent between Evan and Connor before his tragic passing. 

    Which actors have played Dear Evan Hansen characters in London?

    In the opening West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, Sam Tutty played the title role with Lucy Anderson playing Zoe. Rebecca McKinnis played Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward played Cynthia, Rupert Young played Larry, Doug Colling played Connor, Jack Loxton played Jared and Nicole Raquel Dennis played Alana. 

    How to see Dear Evan Hansen in the UK

    Dear Evan Hansen will be touring the UK from September 2024 until May 2025. There is also a film version starring Ben Platt available to watch on Netflix.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

