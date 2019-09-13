Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dear Evan Hansen cast announcement!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Today is going to be a good day and here’s why: the casting for the hit Broadway musical has finally been announced. From the second tickets for Dear Evan Hansen went on sale for the West End transfer, everyone has been eagerly anticipating this casting news. Cries of “who will play Evan?” have rung out across London but the day has come! Read below to see who has been cast in the West End production of this ground-breaking show.

    Dear Evan Hansen cast announcement!
    Sam Tutty to play title role in the West End's Dear Evan Hansen

    Who will play Evan Hansen in the West End?

    In the lead role as Evan will be Sam Tutty. He is an Italia Conti Academy graduate and recently appeared in Once On This Island in an off-West End production at Southwark Playhouse.

    Marcus Harman will play the alternate for the title role, as well as covering for the roles of Jared and Connor. David Breeds (The Girls) will cover the role of Evan, as well as covering Connor and Jared. Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out Of Hell) will cover the roles of Evan and Jared.

    The Dear Evan Hansen casting

    In the role of Zoe Murphy will be recent Mountview graduate Lucy Anderson. The role of Evan’s mum Heidi will be played by Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). Also joining the cast will be RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) graduate Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Lauren Ward (Matilda) as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young (Oklahoma!) as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared and Nicole Raquel Dennis (Waitress) as Alana.

    The cast will be completed by Tricia Adele-Turner (Dusty) and Hannah Lindsey (The House on Cold Hill) as cover for Heidi and Cynthia. Courtney Stapleton (SIX) and Natalie Kassanga (Motown) will cover the roles of Zoe and Alana. Joining the ensemble will be James Winter (Jersey Boys), Mark Peachey (Midsummer Night’s Dream) and making his West End debut; Haydn Cox.

    West End Dear Evan Hansen tickets on sale now!

    Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen were already scarce but with this incredible cast announcement, full of wonderful new talent and stars galore, they’re bound to be completely snapped up! Book now to secure your chance to see this smash-hit musical when it opens in the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre on 29 October 2019. The run is booking up until 4 April 2020.

    🎫 Book your Dear Evan Hansen tickets here.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Disney

    Who is performing at National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals 2025?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    You may have done the double - seeing a matinee and an evening show in one day - but have you ever done a decagon? We... Read more

    Text: Music. Mates. Good times. The Choir of Man. The slogan is white capital letters on a wooden sign, giving off a pub effect. The title is bold, red lettering that takes up half of the image. The image includes men in a pub, one is holding a guitar, one is holding a mop and they appear to be performing. The men in the background are doing various things, such as performing and throwing things to give off a chaotic effect. The walls are a dark blue colour and the floors are a black and white diamond pattern. In the corner is the Olivier award stamp.

    Things to do in London in the evening

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    You’ve spent the day shopping and seeing the sites. Or you’ve been chained to your desk all day. Whatever... Read more

    Why Am I So Single at the Garrick Theatre London

    Your definitive guide to the Why Am I So Single songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss did it again. Bringing in a new wave of musical theatre, the unspeakably talented duo wowed... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies