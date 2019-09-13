Dear Evan Hansen cast announcement! Sep 13, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Today is going to be a good day and here’s why: the casting for the hit Broadway musical has finally been announced. From the second tickets for Dear Evan Hansen went on sale for the West End transfer, everyone has been eagerly anticipating this casting news. Cries of “who will play Evan?” have rung out across London but the day has come! Read below to see who has been cast in the West End production of this ground-breaking show.

Sam Tutty to play title role in the West End's Dear Evan Hansen

Who will play Evan Hansen in the West End?

In the lead role as Evan will be Sam Tutty. He is an Italia Conti Academy graduate and recently appeared in Once On This Island in an off-West End production at Southwark Playhouse.

Marcus Harman will play the alternate for the title role, as well as covering for the roles of Jared and Connor. David Breeds (The Girls) will cover the role of Evan, as well as covering Connor and Jared. Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out Of Hell) will cover the roles of Evan and Jared.

The Dear Evan Hansen casting

In the role of Zoe Murphy will be recent Mountview graduate Lucy Anderson. The role of Evan’s mum Heidi will be played by Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). Also joining the cast will be RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) graduate Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Lauren Ward (Matilda) as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young (Oklahoma!) as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared and Nicole Raquel Dennis (Waitress) as Alana.

The cast will be completed by Tricia Adele-Turner (Dusty) and Hannah Lindsey (The House on Cold Hill) as cover for Heidi and Cynthia. Courtney Stapleton (SIX) and Natalie Kassanga (Motown) will cover the roles of Zoe and Alana. Joining the ensemble will be James Winter (Jersey Boys), Mark Peachey (Midsummer Night’s Dream) and making his West End debut; Haydn Cox.

West End Dear Evan Hansen tickets on sale now!

Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen were already scarce but with this incredible cast announcement, full of wonderful new talent and stars galore, they’re bound to be completely snapped up! Book now to secure your chance to see this smash-hit musical when it opens in the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre on 29 October 2019. The run is booking up until 4 April 2020.

🎫 Book your Dear Evan Hansen tickets here.